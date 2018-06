Happy Birthday Lisa Haydon: 10 Times She Gave Us Major Foodie Goals

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Jan 22, 2017 at 11:26pm PST

Actor and model Lisa Haydon is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. The actress who was last seen in a fun part in 2016 blockbuster 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' is all set to feature in music composer Zaeden's music video 'Tempted To Touch', which will be shot in Mumbai and New Delhi. The song will be the official remake of the 2004 song 'Tempted To Touch' by Rupert Clarke. Lisa who debuted in Bollywood with Aisha in 2010, became a household name with her moving performance in comedy-drama Queen and Housefull 3.Lisa is no less of a sensation on social media too. Be it her pictures with her son Dino Lalwani or her breath-taking vacations, it seems that fans can just not get enough of Lisa. Some of our personal favourites are her artful, fun and quirky foodie posts. Yes you heard us! Looking at her, you may feel that her diet is all things healthy. Which is not entirely wrong, but Ms. Haydon sure has her share of fun too. Have a look for yourself!That's her healthy and very appetising avocado salad.That's Ms. Haydon giving a 'berry good' start to her mornings. "World's biggest cookie. And here come the cookie monsters", she captioned the image. Mind if we join your brigade too, Lisa?That's her enjoying a gala foodie time with her girl gang.That time when Lisa gave a major slurp alert by posting a picture of this decadent chocolate brownie.This fruity affair in Paris is stuff dreams are made of! Wouldn't you agree?"Risotto, paella ke jaisa#sundaylunch" she captioned this image. Lisa was enjoying the authentic Italian fare at the famous Italian restaurant II Riccio.That time when she showed her fans the side they never knew. That's her baking delicious banoffee pie all by herself.And the very next post which saw the cutest "destruction of banoffee" by her family.Speaking of cuteness, remember the time she indulged in a rather interesting mid-air cutlery fight with Housefull 3 co-star Jaqueline Fernandez . Friendship goals much?Marshmallows, Easter eggs and a creamy cake; Lisa's festive prep is every foodie's dream come true.Here's wishing Lisa Haydon a very Happy Birthday! May you get to enjoy all your favourite treats for the day.