Happy Birthday Lisa Haydon: 10 Times She Gave Us Major Foodie Goals

Actor and model Lisa Haydon is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. The actress who was last seen in a fun part in 2016 blockbuster 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' is all set to feature in music composer Zaeden's music video 'Tempted To Touch', which will be shot in Mumbai and New Delhi. The song will be the official remake of the 2004 song 'Tempted To Touch' by Rupert Clarke. Lisa who debuted in Bollywood with Aisha in 2010, became a household name with her moving performance in comedy-drama Queen and Housefull 3.
Lisa is no less of a sensation on social media too. Be it her pictures with her son Dino Lalwani or her breath-taking vacations, it seems that fans can just not get enough of Lisa. Some of our personal favourites are her artful, fun and quirky foodie posts. Yes you heard us! Looking at her, you may feel that her diet is all things healthy. Which is not entirely wrong, but Ms. Haydon sure has her share of fun too. Have a look for yourself!
That's her healthy and very appetising avocado salad.