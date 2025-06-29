Eggs have always been a staple in breakfast platters. From omelettes and scrambles to unique innovations of eggs, the recipes don't fail to amaze foodies. But do you know the perfect way to fry eggs? In a recent video going viral on Instagram, British celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay shared how to fry eggs in foaming butter using a few delectable sauces. The chef starts his recipe by cracking two eggs into an oiled frying pan filled with a cube of butter, left for heating.





The chef says, “Eggs to die for. First off, a touch of oil, butter into the pan, get your eggs, crack on a flat surface, open them up and into the pan. Again, into the pan [goes the second].” Then, he adds pepper, a touch of salt, and a little touch of chilli flakes for a nice seasoning, and continues, “Once you've got that butter foaming, roll the pan around and that foaming butter cooks the egg white beautifully. And when you roll them around like that, it sort of almost floods the centre of that egg with that foaming butter.”





The multi-Michelin-starred chef calls it “quite an art” to fry an egg perfectly. He also mentions, “I love the ends nice and crispy. I like all the white beautifully cooked,” before adding a touch of sriracha and then Worcestershire sauce onto the eggs. “And then from there, just turn the gas off, and the remaining heat in this pan will continue cooking those eggs.” Undoubtedly, the fluffy end products left our mouths watery. The video has been viewed close to 5.3 million times.







Take a look at the reactions to this recipe:





Professional recipe developer Megan Keno wrote, “Knows what I'm making for breakfast.”





Popular Middle East chef Leyla Fathallah mentions, “Butter makes everything better.”





“Eggceptional,” read a comment.





A person mentioned, “Looks tantalising.”





Meanwhile, many others pointed towards the amount of oil the chef used in his dish.





One user said, “Gordon: Just a touch of oil. Also Gordon: pours half the bottle and throws in a stick of butter. Me: Is the egg frying or going for a deep sea swim?”





Another person asked, “Hello Gordon, how do you deal with two eggs that are too oily?”





Someone said, “A touch of 490 calories of oil.”





What do you think about Gordon Ramsay's perfect way of frying eggs? Do let us know in the comments section.