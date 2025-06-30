Elon Musk celebrated his 54th birthday on June 28. On the special occasion, the Tesla founder received a heartfelt wish from his Indian-origin partner and director of Neuralink, Shivon Zilis. She shared a then-and-now picture collage of Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter). The post featured a throwback picture of a young Elon with a clown-shaped birthday cake, alongside a more recent picture of him with a similar cake. The dessert in question was topped with a whimsical, smiling face made of icing or fondant. It was settled on a vanilla base.





Also Read: When In Chennai, Mithila Palkar Relished Dosa And Filter Coffee





In the caption, Shivon wrote, "Happy birthday rocket man."

Watch Elon Musk's birthday cake below:

Elon Musk's love for desserts is not limited to cakes. The Tesla CEO also indulges in ice cream once in a while. Last year, in a post shared on X, Elon shared a delightful blast from the past: a photograph of his younger self. The little Musk was seen sporting a Mickey Mouse t-shirt as he flashed a million-dollar smile while clutching a cup of ice cream. The was a bit of the creamy treat smeared around his face, proving that messy eating is a universal childhood trait. The caption accompanying the post read: "Ice cream yum so good."

In addition to being a dessert connoisseur, Elon Musk is also a fan of Indian food. Back in 2023, X user Daniel shared a mouth-watering picture of butter chicken, naan and rice on the social media platform and wrote ''I love basic b***h Indian food it's so insanely good.'' Mr Musk wholeheartedly agreed with his opinion and wrote, ''True.''





Also Read: Indian Mom Treats American Vlogger Like "Baby" While Serving Food, Internet Approves





Needless to say, the Tesla CEO's single-word reply has delighted Indians and fellow desi food lovers. While many thanked him for praising Indian food on an international platform, some invited him to come to India and try authentic cuisines. Read the full story here.