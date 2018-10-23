Happy Birthday Malaika Arora Khan: 5 Diet Tips To Get Fit And Fab Like Malaika

Highlights Malaika Arora turns 45 today

The fashionist is a fitness influencer and has an eviable physique

Malaika doesn't believe in dieting and eats healthy meals instead

Bollywood actor, model and reality show host Malaika Arora Khan is celebrating her 45th birthday today and the diva doesn't look a day older than 35! The beauty, who is known for her svelte figure and her amazing fashion sense, has one of the most enviable physiques in the film industry, which can be credited to her super fit lifestyle and her extremely healthy diet. Malaika Arora has fans and followers across the globe and her very active social media pages also have a huge following. She has six million followers on Instagram and she keeps sharing life updates with her followers. Malaika Arora is currently holidaying in Italy and teasing us with a whole lot of delicious gourmet food, as she always does everywhere she goes. She also shares pictures of her super healthy meals as well as her intense workouts, forever giving us fitness goals to aspire to.





But just how does the beauty manage to look as amazingly fit and beautiful as she does? It clearly takes a lot of work to look like Malaika Arora Khan, as is evident from her numerous workout videos on her Instagram page. But diet has a big role to play in it as well. Malaika is always encouraging her followers to eat right, but she does indulge as well. She doesn't believe in dieting and instead would recommend eating everything in moderation. The diva revealed in an interview that any dish with rice is her go-to comfort food, and that anda pav is her favoured late night munchie. But she has found the perfect balance between her foodie side and her health freak.

Here are 5 diet tips that Malaika Arora Khan swears by to stay fit and healthy:

1. A Healthy Start To The Day: Malaika revealed in the interview that she starts her day with a headstand, followed by a glass of hot water, with lime and honey. The concoction is one of the best ones to kick-start your metabolism and it helps to flush out toxins from your body.





2. Love For Superfoods: Her favourite superfoods are all kinds of nuts. Malaika carries a bag of almonds with her as a travel snack, and she has also posted pictures of her mid-travel snack on her Instagram stories.





Also Read: Malaika Arora Khan Loves This Bengaluru Restaurant Serving Authentic Andhra Food!





3. For Healthy Skin and Hair: Malaika Arora eats foods rich in omega 3 as much as she can. Alternatively, she takes her vitamin and omega 3 supplements. Omega 3 is important to fight free radicals, prevents wrinkles on the skin and keeps the hair shiny.





4. Detox Meals: Malaika follows a strict post-holiday detox plan. When she is on a detox diet, she eats her last meal no later than 7.30 pm for at least 10 days. She also revealed that she's not much of a heavy drinker anyway, but while detoxing she keeps away from alcohol and sweets completely.





Also Read: Revealed: Here's The Recipe For Malaika Arora Khan's Daily Detox Green Smoothie!





5. Post Workout Snacks: Malaika Arora Khan prefers working out at a time when she can have an early lunch, so she won't have to snack right after working out. If she is working out at any other time, she prefers eating nuts, fruit or a bowl of muesli immediately after a workout, or she eats an early lunch after it.





Malaika Arora Khan often shares pictures of her healthy vegetable smoothies, which are a great way to get all the nutrition in a quick and convenient way. Work wise, Malaika judges two popular reality TV shows - India's Got Talent and India's Next Top Model. Well we wish Malaika Arora Khan a very happy birthday and wish she continues to inspire us to lead healthier lives.







