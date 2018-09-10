Revealed: Here's The Recipe For Malaika Arora Khan's Daily Detox Green Smoothie!

Highlights Malaika Arora is as much a fitness influencer as she is a fashionista

Malaika Arora Khan has recently been making headlines for her much-awaited dance performance in a song sequence in the movie Pataakha. The comedy drama is set to release on September 28 and stars Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover in prominent roles. Malaika had also announced her fitness business venture earlier this year and she has been a part of an online retail brand, which she co-edits with Sussane Khan and Bipasha Basu. Between her own business engagements and fashion shoots, we'd say Malaika Arora pretty much has her hands full. But she always manages to inspire us to hit the gym (or the yoga mat) by regularly posting her amazing workout videos. The superbly fit diva is a yoga and pilates enthusiast and her fans and followers on Instagram are besotted by her perfect postures and high intensity workouts.





Malaika Arora Khan also regulates her diet to a great extent, which is crucial to maintaining a healthy and fit body. Yesterday, she posted a picture of herself drinking what looked like a green smoothie, on her Instagram stories. She also revealed the ingredients of her 'daily detox green smoothie' and it seems incredibly healthy and nutritious.





1. Avocado: This fibre-rich savoury high-fat fruit is used in a number of drinks, dips and spreads. It has a creamy texture and is known to fight bad cholesterol in blood.





2. Broccoli: This cruciferous veggie is extremely filling and is also rich in fibre, which is crucial for any detox diet.





3. Cucumber: Many people use cucumber water to detox the body and that is because this vegetable has high water content. It can also boost metabolism and keep you hydrated.





4. Green Apple: These sour apples are known to protect the liver and digestive system against toxins, as these are full of fibre.





5. Coconut: Coconut oil and tender coconut meat are both rich in healthy fats, which can promote skin and heart health.





So now we know the secret behind Malaika Arora Khan's toned torso and lean physique. We're totally stealing this detox green smoothie recipe and incorporating it in our diets today!







