If there's one dish that has become the country's favourite, it has to be Biryani. Year after year, Biryani tops the lists of the most-ordered dishes in India. Whether it's Hyderabadi or Kolkata, Malabar or Lucknowi - Biryani has plenty of regional variations and versions to it. Ardent fans will defend their favourite version of Biryani and argue why it's the best. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also a self-confessed foodie who loves this one-pot delicacy. She took to Instagram to share a video of herself enjoying Biryani with her crew, and we couldn't help but drool! Take a look at the video here:

The clip was shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram Reels on late Monday evening. It has already raked in 4.3 million views and 641k likes. "Monday blues biryani... Already planning tomorrow's dessert," wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan in the caption of her post.





In the clip, we could see Kareena Kapoor having lots of Biryani brought in by her make-up artist Pompy Hans. She gulped down mouthfuls and relished every bite of it. "Yeh dabba khali jayega [this box will go back empty]," she said to him. Like a true foodie, Kareena Kapoor Khan also began to think about dessert for the next day. "Tomorrow I should get Moong Dal ka Halwa," she added.





The Biryani video by Kareena got tons of reactions from her celebrity friends and family too. "I have missed this Biryani," said Karisma Kapoor in the comments section. Karisma herself is also a big Biryani lover. "Ufffff my favourite," added her stylist, Poonam Damania. Meanwhile, Kareena's best friend Malaika Arora wrote her a strong message in the comments, "Bebo when am back I want . I demand!!!"





Biryani can be made with chicken, mutton or potatoes too.

Biryani surely is the best way to blow away the Monday blues! We hope to see many more such foodie indulgences from the actress. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which is slated to release on Baisakhi 2022. She will also be making her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh's next directorial opposite Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.