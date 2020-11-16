Sonam Kapoor To Deepika Padukone: Here's The Food Celebrities Binged On Diwali 2020

Sonam Kapoor to Karisma Kapoor - all the celebrities let their hair down and binged.

Diwali 2020 was unlike any of its previous editions. The pandemic brought a halt to big social gatherings. Thus, most people spent time at home with near and dear ones. However, the current health situation did not dampen the spirits of the festival. Good food and good company made Diwali 2020 an affair to remember, even for our favourite Bollywood celebrities. Ranging from Mattar ki Karanji to a hearty chocolate cake, actors of B-town took time out to eat some yummy food on the festival.





Here's The Food Celebrities Binged On Diwali 2020:

1. Sonam Kapoor





Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of the Prasada at the Lakshmi Puja taking place at her home. We could spot dry fruits, a yummy milk pudding and some drool worthy Besan Barfi in Sonam Kapoor's special Diwali spread. Take a look:





2. Deepika Padukone





Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh both shared clicks from their Diwali celebrations. What caught our attention was an interesting foodie meme that Deepika Padukone shared on her Instagram stories, wherein someone had compared her outfit to the much-loved sweet Kaju Katli. Here's what it said:

3. Shilpa Shetty





Shilpa Shetty began her Diwali binge way ahead of the festival on the occasion of Dhanteras or Choti Diwali. The diva shared a picture of a large thali adorned with some of the most drool-worthy sweets such as Baklava, Motichoor ke laddoo and even savouries like Gujiya and Chakli. Check out what she shared:





4. Karisma Kapoor





Karisma Kapoor's fondness for baking has made itself evident during the lockdown period. The actor regularly shares cakes and sweet treats that she makes at home, and Diwali was no different. Karisma Kapoor baked an amazing chocolate dry fruit cake for the festive occasion and we couldn't get enough of the decadent treat. Check it out:





5. Malaika Arora





Malaika Arora's festive spread was a tad different from the others in this list. While the diva is a big-time devotee of eating healthy, vegan food - she let her hair down to binge on some yummy Chhole Bhature on Diwali 2020. Here's the click she shared:





6. Bhumi Pednekar





Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali celebrations were filled with foodie fun. Rather than bingeing on sweets, she chose to indulge in some savoury delicacies this festive season. Bhumi Pednekar's spread included a crunchy South Indian chakli as well as a delightful crispy Karanji, also known as Gujiya. Here are the clicks she shared:





7. Katrina Kaif





While others may have let go of their diets this festive season, Katrina Kaif made it a point to eat healthy even during Diwali celebrations. The actor shared a click of some delightful fresh fruits and nuts gifted to her on the occasion. We could spot apples, mangoes, sun melon and pistachios in her basket. Take a look:





8. Soha Ali Khan





Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu greeted the Diwali day with some yummy pizza! The actor shared the video of the drool worthy treats sent over by a restaurant, and we couldn't help but instantly crave some too. Take a look at the pizza.





Here's wishing everyone a Happy Diwali 2020! We hope you had a great festive season filled with foodie fun.







