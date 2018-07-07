Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Mahi Cutting Birthday Cake With Ziva Is The Cutest Thing On Internet Today

Ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is celebrating his 37th birthday today in Cardiff, United Kingdom. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, or Mahi as he is fondly called by his fans is in Cardiff for the ongoing India-England tour. The year 2018, started off on a high for Mahi, He was awarded India's second highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan this year. He also made a comeback to Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League and brought the trophy home. Dhoni retired from captaincy about two years back, continues to play the one day international (ODI) and T20 formats. He is said to be the one of the most successful captains of all times.
A fan account posted the video of MS Dhoni, where he can be seen ringing in the birthday celebrations with family and a bunch of his teammates. One can see little Ziva sitting and singing happy birthday for daddy dearest as he cuts not one but two of his birthday cakes at the St.David's Hotel in Cardiff. Wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, and teammates Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, and KL Rahul can also be seen having a gala time at the gathering singing and cheering for their beloved, 'captain cool'. Here's the video.
Sweet, simple and intimate, Mahi's birthday bash gave social media many 'aww-worthy' moments. In this frame full of cuteness, what also managed to grab our attention were the two delicious cakes on the table. Loaded with an eclectic mix of exotic fresh fruits and creamy frosting, both the cakes are a sight on it's own. But for a gathering so small, why would one need two of these cakes, one would wonder? We are guessing it is for the cake smashing ritual that followed soon after the cake cutting. Look at how his teammates smeared the former captain in cake, minutes after they were done singing happy birthday for him.