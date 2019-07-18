Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Diet Tips From The 37-Year-Old That You Can Steal

Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns 37 today: Here's how the star stays fit

Priyanka Chopra turns 37 today. The actor, who got married in a high-profile wedding in December 2018 will be seen in the much-awaited multi-starrer 'The Sky Is Pink' starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in important roles. Chopra was last seen in the Hollywood movie 'Isn't It Romantic' after she won fans the world over, with her successful stint as the protagonist of English thriller drama 'Quantico'. The actor married American pop singer Nick Jonas in a fairy-tale wedding that was covered the world over. The couple tied the knot twice- once in a Hindu ceremony and then again in a Christian ceremony- at the Taj Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.





Priyanka Chopra seems to be having the time of her life and also seems to be managing life on two different continents with ease. The star still manages to look fabulous in every single look of hers and she also keeps incredibly fit, despite having a seemingly hectic work schedule.





Here are some diet tips that you can steal from Priyanka Chopra:

1. Focus On Fresh Produce: Priyanka Chopra revealed in an interview that her diet mainly focuses on fruits, vegetables and that she avoids 'oily food'. She said that she has 'regular food' like dal, rice, chapatti, soups, salads etc.





2. Drinking Adequate Water: Priyanka revealed in an interview with 'The Times of India' that she makes sure to drink lots of juices and at least 10 glasses of water every day. Water is essential for keeping the metabolism up and also for maintaining the health of the skin.





3. High-Fibre Foods: Both fruits and vegetables are rich in fibre, which is a nutrient important for maintaining satiety and keeping hunger pangs away. Same goes for whole grains and foods made using whole grains, including chapatis. These contain complex carbs, which are also important for maintaining energy levels.





4. Eating More Often: Priyanka Chopra has been candid about the fact that she has a good metabolism, so she doesn't put on weight easily. However, she also revealed that to keep her metabolism levels up, she also eats every two to three hours and that also takes care of her cravings.





Well, we wish the bonafide global star Priyanka Chopra a very happy birthday and wish she continues to shine on the global stage.







