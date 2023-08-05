Friendship is a bond that forms such an integral part of our lives. To remember and reconnect with close pals, Friendship Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of August. In 2023, Friendship Day is falling on August 6 and all the friend groups are reconnecting to cherish their special bond. And could there ever be a good get-together without delicious food by the side? We have collated some of the best restaurant deals for you to celebrate Friendship Day. From amazing discounts to incredible offers, there is so much to choose from.

Here Are The Best Restaurants Deals And Offers To Celebrate Friendship Day 2023:

Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

For those craving classic Indian specialties, head to Westin Kolkata mouth-watering options such as Ghee roast Mutton, Paneer pasanda, Murgh dum biryani, and Kashmiri Aloo Dum. Additionally, guests can indulge in an inventive assortment of sweet dishes like Truthful Passion Hazelnut entremets, Golden thread black forest, and Ever-lasting tiramisu to name some.





Where: Seasonal Tastes

When: 6th August 2023

When: Brunch-12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Shifuku

Shifuku has amazing pan-Asian offerings in Andheri. Whether it's Crunchy Avocado Roll, Shifuku Signature or the exquisite Prawn Tempura & Salmon Tartare Roll. Explore an array of tantalizing choices on the menu like Nigiri with Tomato and cream cheese, Hamachi and the flavorful flame-grilled Miso Aburi Salmon Roll.





Where: G-3, 103, Morya Landmark 1, Off New Link Road, Veera Desai Rd, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053

When: 12 pm - 1:30 am

Nush Mush, Gurugram

The bond of friendship is all about nostalgia and a cake is an ideal way to celebrate. Nush Mush has launched a special themed cake based on the popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. With options of classic vanilla, rich chocolate and refreshing fruit blends, you can add a touch of sweetness to the occasion.





What: F.R.I.E.N.D.S themed cake at Nush Mush, Gurugram

Where: Order online or through phone

When: Till 6th August 2023

Chowman

Order a meal for your friend or send food to your friend across the town with the Chowman Friendship Day special combo starting at 499/- only. You can also tag your friend along to any of the Chowman outlets and treat your friend to super tasty Chinese cuisine and get 15% off through Chowman.





Where: Chowman, Delhi NCR (All Outlets)

When: Sunday, 6th August 2023, Noon to 10.30 PM

The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza

Enjoy an exquisite high tea at The Bayview. It's not just any hi-tea; we promise you an opulent and unforgettable experience like no other. Tea Charlie provides the ideal location to unwind, network, and enjoy a lovely choice of treats and tea. It is tucked away in Mumbai's famous Marine Drive.





What: Tea Charlie at The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza

Where: Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive

When: 1st August onwards, 3pm - 6pm

Badmaash

Get all your best buds together and add a little Badmaash-i to your celebrations with an elevated dining experience filled with progressive Indian food, zesty cocktails and immaculate vibes! Located in the heart of Andheri, this restaurant transports you to the wilderness with its tiger-themed interiors and bold elements.





Where: B 12, Ghanshyam Chamber, Veera Industrial Estate, Andheri Link Rd, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai.

When: 6th August 2023, Sunday, 12 pm to 1:30 am

Pritam Da Dhaba

Just like the indomitable spirit of Dharam Paaji, their Garam Dharam cocktail exudes strength and charisma. This iconic cocktail is made up of Whiskey, Cumin, Garam Masala, Lime & Egg White. Each sip of this unique cocktail is a journey through time and a celebration of the cinematic legacy Dharam Paaji has left behind.





Where: Pritam Da Dhaba | Juhu & Dadar

When: This Friendship Day

The Burrow

Gather your squad at The Burrow and get ready for a brunch that's all about good times, great food, and tons of laughs. Eat, drink, and make memories as you dive into an awesome spread of delectable brunch paired with eclectic drinks, and vibrant conversations. This bottomless brunch is priced at 1300++ for vegetarians and 1600++ for non-vegetarians for 3 hours. And if you want to keep the bubbly vibes flowing, order a cocktail for 700++.





What: Bottomless Brunch at The Burrow

Where: The Burrow, Adani Inspire, G Block BKC, Patthar Nagar, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.

When: Friendship's Day

Cost: INR 1300+ taxes onwards

Stone Street

Celebrate Friendship Day in style at Stone Street's exclusive Brunch on 6th August! Indulge in a delectable feast with two enticing options: the Classic Brunch priced at just INR 999, or go all out with the Premium Brunch for INR 1499. The menu boasts a delightful selection of both veg and non-veg dishes. Kickstart your meal with heartwarming soups like Minestrone and flavourful Chicken Thyme.





What: Friendship Day Brunch at Stone Street

When: 6th August 2023

Where: Stone Street, BTM Layout, Bangalore

Cost: INR 999 onwards

Double Tree by Hilton, Goa

Experience the irresistible allure of DoubleTree by Hilton Goa Panaji's exclusive Friendship Day Brunch with Friend Circle Discount. Join the ultimate Friend-Day celebration at Comida, DoubleTree by Hilton Goa Panaji on the 6th of August from 01:00 pm onwards. The more friends you bring along higher the discount!





Where: Comida, DoubleTree by Hilton Goa Panaji

When: August 6, 2023, 01:00 pm - 04:00 pm

Cost: INR 1500+ onwards