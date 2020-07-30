Happy Friendship Day: 7 Drink Recipes To Enjoy The Day With Your Bestie

Friendship Day 2020 can become a celebration with these drinks.

Highlights Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August

It is a day to mark the special bond that is friendship

Take a look at some delightful drink recipes to celebrate with friends

There are many relationships that we forge through our lifetime right from the day we are born till the day that we die. Among all these, friendship is one that truly stands out. A true friend is one that nobody can replace, come what may. These friendships become our driving force, allowing us to bask in our joys while also helping us cope with grief. Friendship day is meant to be an occasion to celebrate this very uniquely important bond.





Friendship day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year, which falls on 2nd August this year. The International Day of Friendship is also marked on 31st July and is recognised by the United Nations. So, if you're looking to spend some quality time with your best friends - we have the perfect drinks that you can whip up to celebrate this special day.





Here Are 7 Drinks To Celebrate Friendships Day With Your Best Friend:

1. Mango Margarita





Luscious slices of juicy mango in the form of a margarita, need we say more or are you drooling already?





2. Desi Masala Cocktail





Is it even a best friends' night without some Desi in it? Try this masala cocktail to tingle your tastebuds.

(Also Read: 4 Amazing Tea Cocktails for Summer Home Parties)





Tangy and spicy lemon makes for a lipsmacking drink.

3. Screwdriver





Orange juice with vodka, an all-time favourite classic drink for good conversations.





4. Ginger Fizz





A little bit of good old ginger and soda never hurt anyone, right?





5. Pina Colada





This refreshing Pina Colada recipe will teleport you right away to a poolside party!





(Also Read: How To Make Green Apple Martini At Home (Recipe Video Inside))





Pina Colada is one delicious and creamy summery drink.

6. Whisky Chai





The humble chai will never be the same once you try this incredible whisky decoction.





7. Love Laugh and Live





This unique drink encapsulates the good things in life in a single drink - coffee, cinnamon and vodka.





Happy Friendship Day 2020!