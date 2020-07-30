Happy Friendship Day: 7 Drink Recipes To Enjoy The Day With Your Bestie

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: July 30, 2020 19:52 IST
There are many relationships that we forge through our lifetime right from the day we are born till the day that we die. Among all these, friendship is one that truly stands out. A true friend is one that nobody can replace, come what may. These friendships become our driving force, allowing us to bask in our joys while also helping us cope with grief. Friendship day is meant to be an occasion to celebrate this very uniquely important bond.
Friendship day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year, which falls on 2nd August this year. The International Day of Friendship is also marked on 31st July and is recognised by the United Nations. So, if you're looking to spend some quality time with your best friends - we have the perfect drinks that you can whip up to celebrate this special day.
Luscious slices of juicy mango in the form of a margarita, need we say more or are you drooling already?
Is it even a best friends' night without some Desi in it? Try this masala cocktail to tingle your tastebuds.
3. Screwdriver
Orange juice with vodka, an all-time favourite classic drink for good conversations.
4. Ginger Fizz
A little bit of good old ginger and soda never hurt anyone, right?
5. Pina Colada
This refreshing Pina Colada recipe will teleport you right away to a poolside party!
6. Whisky Chai
The humble chai will never be the same once you try this incredible whisky decoction.
This unique drink encapsulates the good things in life in a single drink - coffee, cinnamon and vodka.
