Besides being filling, parotta, or Indian flatbread, perfectly accompanies any curry or dish. The flaky bread is also quite easy to make and can be relished at any time of the day. What makes it a preferred choice is the fact that it can be enhanced by infusing different flavours to it. From paneer, and aloo, to cauliflower, a range of ingredients can be stuffed into the scrumptious breads. Today, we have got you the recipe for Hare pyaaz ka parotta or scallion pancake by chef Saransh Goila. Through a video on Instagram, the chef has detailed the step-by-step process for making the delectable crispy parottas.





To begin making it, arrange the ingredients listed below.





Maida – 2 cups





Chopped spring onion greens – 1 cup





Salt – ½ tsp





Lukewarm water – ½ cups





Hot to make hare pyaaz ka parotta





Step 1: Mix the 2 cups maida with 1/2 cup lukewarm water and 1/2 tsp salt to form semi-soft dough and keep it to rest for half an hour.





Step 2: Add ¼ cup of chopped onions and ½ cup of warm oil in a bowl and mix well to form a paste.





Step 3: Divide the dough into six equal parts and roll them flat as thin as possible.





Step 4: Take two spoonful of spring onion paste and spread it evenly on the parotta.





Step 5: Roll the bread and cut it like a pinwheel into pieces of equal sizes.





Step 6: Now, layer them on top of each other.





Step 7: Take the layered pieces and twist them around your fingers to again make a dough ball.





Step 8: Tuck the loose ends of the dough and roll it into desired thickness using a rolling pin.





Step 9: Cook the parotta on medium to low flame on a pan.





Step 10: Baste it with some sesame oil and cook till it gets crispy.





Step 11: Place it in a foil and crush it to reveal each layer.





Do try this recipe at home and let us know if was worth the try.