It's “Whistle Podu” across social media platforms after Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings lifted the Indian Premier League trophy for the fourth time. The Dubai International Stadium was bleeding yellow. Fans couldn't keep calm after the final ball was bowled. At one point, the top 10 trends on Twitter were dominated by CSK. The hashtags "CSK Forever" and "Mahi" are still trending on the microblogging platform. At such a time, industrialist Harsh Goenka too joined in the fun and dropped a quirky shout out to the winning team. There is a twist. The tweet has everything to do with food.





Harsh Goenka has prepared an IPL Menu. Interesting, right? The opening line went like this: "Idli wins decisively against rasgulla in final." We can't miss the metaphors he is using. While idli represents Chennai, Rasgulla definitely symbolises the taste of Kolkata.





He continued, "Tandoori nan tried hard…Bisi bele bhaath was looking delicious but… 5 times champion vadapaav was out. Lassi also couldn't make it to the last 4. Daal baati was outclassed. Biryani remained at the bottom of the menu card."





It's interesting how Harsh Goenka used dishes to represent the teams in IPL. Vada pav stands for Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions failed to prove their mettle this season. Daal baati is part of Rajasthani cuisine, hence it represents Rajasthan Royals. Similarly, Bisi bele bhaath, a dish from Karnataka refers to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Biryani, undoubtedly, represented Sunrisers Hyderabad. For Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, Harsh Goenka picked tandoori naan and lassi. Can we give him 10/10 for the creativity?

Here is the tweet:

Twitter users reacted in quirky ways to Harsh Goenka's remark. One user wrote, "Sir what's on your plate? Rasogolla for you being a half Bengali or Vada Pav for now settled in Mumbai? Or Dal Baati for your original roots? Please confirm."

Another described the diversity in terms of idli. He wrote, "The idli is like the one at a popular restaurant in Matunga Mumbai, prepared by a chef from Jharkhand. But it tastes as authentic as any in Tamil Nadu."

Some referred to IPL's decision of adding two new teams to the league in 2022.





A user wrote, "After the success of this restaurant IPL, two more delicious items are going to be added by next year in this IPL Final menu card."

“Biryani is part of the main course, it is enjoying its middle-order position,” wrote this person.

What do you have to say about Harsh Goenka's menu?