Evening chai-time is synonymous with some yummy snacks. While 4 PM snacks like samosas, kachori, namkeen and biscuits are some common options, why not try experimenting with something leftover and bring a unique taste to your plate? Well, if you are thinking about what you can experiment with, then look no further as we bring you a delicious and crispy recipe of rice cutlets! In this recipe, we have given the conventional potato cutlets a twist by forming the base with rice, colourful veggies and masalas for that extra zing! This recipe is quite simple and quick to make, and we assure you that people of all ages will love these cutlets!





In this dish, all you need to do is take rice, chopped potatoes, chopped vegetables, masalas and flour for binding. Then grind them in a blender till a coarse texture is formed, and your base will be ready! Sounds easy, right? You can choose to pan fry or deep fry these cutlets as per your choice. Once prepared, pair them with your evening chai or serve with yummy chutney or any dip.





(Also Read: Bored Of Plain Aloo Cutlet? Add More Taste And Nutrition With Mixed Veg Cutlet - Watch Recipe Video)





So, without waiting, let us check out the full recipe of rice cutlets.

Here Is The Recipe Of Rice Cutlet | Rice Cutlet Recipe

First, take your leftover rice and add it to a blender. Now to this, add chopped potatoes, carrots, beans, capsicum, cabbage or any other vegetable of your choice. Next, add the masalas - red chilli powder, salt and pepper. Grind to form a coarse mixture. Once it is ready, make small cutlets and freeze them for 15 minutes. Then dip it in cornflour slurry and bread crumbs.

(Also Read: Easy Snacks Recipe: Pair Your Evening Cup Of Chai Or Coffee With These Delish Sooji Cutlets)





Take it out and pan fry or deep fry them from both sides till golden and crisp. Finally, serve with any dip!





For the full recipe of rice cutlet, click here.





Make these yummy cutlets, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!



