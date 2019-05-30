Indian Cooking Hacks: Use Leftover Rice To Make Rice And Potato Cutlet

Indian Snack: Rice and Potato Cutlets

Highlights Here's a great way to use leftover rice the next day

Combine it with mashed potatoes and make cutlets

Rice and potato cutlet works as a great morning meal or evening snack

Our various adventures in our kitchens leave us with a lot of leftover food. We Indians love our lavish spreads with a variety of dishes, breads, rice, salads, pickles etc. Our refrigerators bear the burden of meals left after dinner, which we usually use the next day. Some meals are safe to be stored and eaten later while some are not. Of all these meals, rice happens to be in excess almost always and the leftover rice is safely kept to be eaten again the next day. Though we all love to eat our rice with dal, kadhi or butter chicken, but we may not really get in the mood of eating it the next day also. Here's a great way you can use your leftover rice to cook something interesting for breakfast the next morning without wasting it altogether.





Combine the rice with boiled and mashed potatoes to make fried cutlets. Potato cutlets are eaten commonly as a snack or as an appetiser but this new combination of rice and potato in a fritter will take your family by surprise. The combination of rice and potato goes really well in this meal, which is golden, crispy on the outside and soft and mushy inside.





(Also Read: Ditch Potatoes And Make Cutlets With Poha)

Manjula Jain, a well-known food vlogger shared the video of the recipe of rice and potato cutlets on her YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. Watch and learn.







Rice And Potato Cutlets Recipe -













(Also Read: 5 Best Leftover Rice Recipes)





Rice and potato cutlets work great as a Sunday breakfast meal, served with tomato sauce, mayonnaise dip or mint chutney. You can also prepare this dish for a party at home and serve it as an inviting, pre-dinner appetiser.







