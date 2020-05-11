Bored Of Plain Aloo Cutlet? Add More Taste And Nutrition With Mixed Veg Cutlet - Watch Recipe Video

This veg cutlet makes for a delicious and flavourful snack.

Highlights Cutlets are usually made of potatoes for evening snacks.

This cutlet adds more healthy vegetables and cashews.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

Cutlet makes for an easy and filling snack. Spiced mashed potatoes fried to make crispy cutlet goes well with our hot cup of tea. It is easy to make and tastes great. But, if you are bored of eating the same kind of cutlet every time, try mixed vegetable cutlet. This recipe adds a range of healthy vegetables to make this snack more nutritious. Cashews are also added to make this cutlet creamier and mushier, which is an absolute delight to have.





Your simple aloo cutlet may be easier to make but that little extra you'll put in to make this mixed vegetable cutlet is totally worth it. Other than mashed boiled potatoes, grated carrots, beans, onions, capsicum and coriander leaves are added to make the mash for cutlets.





Saute cumin seeds, green chillies, ginger and onions. Cook the veggies with some common Indian spices. Add cashews, maida and mashed potatoes, and make fritters out of the mixture. Coat them in maida slurry and bread crumbs, and fry to make extra crispy cutlet.





Dip the cutlets in ketchup or mayonnaise or green chutney and enjoy a delightful evening tea time. This mixed veg cutlet can also be stuffed inside breads to make a delightful sandwich. Or, you can make a filling roll with these crunchy cutlets. Revamp your favourite snack of cutlet by adding flavours, spiciness and creaminess to it, and make this yummy mixed veg cutlet.

Watch the recipe video of mixed veg cutlet -

