The summer heat across India has intensified in recent weeks, making daily life increasingly uncomfortable. Stepping outdoors during the peak months of May and June has become especially challenging. Prolonged exposure to extreme heat, scorching sunlight, and hot winds often affects overall health. Common heat-related problems such as vomiting, diarrhoea, weakness, dizziness, and headaches become more frequent during a heatwave. This makes it crucial to pay close attention to your daily diet and hydration levels.





According to consulting nutritionist Rupali Datta, nearly 60 to 75 per cent of the human body is made up of water. The remaining requirement must be met through food and fluids. During summer, the body loses water much faster due to excessive sweating, increasing the risk of dehydration. This is why she emphasises that staying well hydrated through both drinks and water-rich foods is one of the most effective ways to beat the summer heat. Along with drinking enough water, adding cooling and nourishing items to your diet can help your body cope better with rising temperatures.





Also Read: Curd Rice: 3 Delicious Variations to Cooking This South Indian Dish

Include These Cooling Foods And Drinks In Your Summer Diet

1. Lemon Water

Lemon water is one of the easiest and most refreshing summer drinks. It helps keep the body hydrated and reduces fatigue caused by heat. Adding a little honey instead of sugar makes it a healthier option. Lemon water also supports digestion and provides a natural cooling effect.

2. Coconut Water

Coconut water is an excellent natural hydrator during summer. Health coach Luke Coutinho highlights that coconut water is rich in natural electrolytes, which help restore lost minerals and maintain fluid balance in the body. It also keeps the skin hydrated and refreshed during hot weather. It is best consumed in the morning or after sweating heavily. Adding a pinch of rock salt and a few drops of lemon can further improve its benefits.

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3. Cucumber

Cucumbers contain nearly 95 per cent water, making them ideal for preventing dehydration. Regular consumption helps cool the body and flush out toxins. You can add cucumber to salads or mix it with yoghurt to make a refreshing raita.

4. Watermelon

Watermelon is a popular summer fruit packed with water and natural sugars. It helps replenish lost fluids and provides instant freshness. Eating watermelon as a mid-morning or evening snack can help reduce heat-related tiredness.

5. Curd

Curd is light on the stomach and naturally cooling. It helps regulate body temperature and supports gut health during summer. You can consume it plain, as buttermilk, or paired with rice and vegetables.

6. Mint

Mint has a strong cooling effect and helps soothe the digestive system. Adding fresh mint leaves to drinks, chutneys, or salads can help lower body heat and reduce bloating.

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Also Read: How Yogurt (Curd) Can Help You Keep Cool this Summer

What To Avoid During Summer

Caffeinated Drinks

Nutritionist Rupali Datta explains that drinks like coffee and tea can increase fluid loss from the body, raising the risk of dehydration in summer. She advises limiting consumption to about 250 mg a day and balancing it with cooling drinks such as nimbu paani, chaas, or aam panna to maintain proper hydration and electrolyte levels.

Too Much High-Protein Food

Eating large amounts of high-protein foods can increase body heat and make digestion harder during hot weather. It's best to keep portions light and avoid heavy, protein-rich meals in peak summer.

Stale Or Leftover Food

Stale and poorly stored food can spoil quickly in high temperatures and may cause stomach infections. Always choose freshly prepared meals to avoid digestive issues during a heatwave.





Staying healthy during a heatwave largely depends on how well you hydrate and nourish your body. By including these simple, cooling foods and drinks in your daily routine, you can reduce heat-related health issues and stay fit, refreshed, and energised throughout the summer season.