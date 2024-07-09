Have you ever encountered a vegetable that seems to hold hidden potential, but traditional recipes feel overly complicated? Today, we will learn about a dish made with kundru, also known as ivy gourd, and explore a delightful stir-fry that celebrates its unique texture and flavour. This recipe, shared by blogger Sangeeta Khanna, takes inspiration from Andhra's fiery Dondakaya Vepudu, but with a delightful twist. Here, we ditch the chopping board and embrace the whole vegetable, maximizing veggie intake and minimizing prep time!

What Is Kundru?

Kundru, a member of the gourd family, boasts a fascinating appearance. Resembling a miniature spiky green melon, it's packed with nutrients like vitamins and minerals. Often compared to okra for its slightly slimy texture when cooked, kundru offers a delightful bite when prepared right.





How To Make Kundru Stir-Fry I Easy Kundru Recipe:

The beauty of this dish lies in its simplicity. Begin by gently "thrashing" the kundru with a pestle. This cracks the outer skin, allowing the flavours to penetrate deeply. If you lack a pestle, a simple halving lengthwise works just as well. Sesame oil gently heats, releasing its nutty fragrance. Fenugreek seeds crackle in the hot oil, adding a unique depth. Then, the star of the show - the kundru - is tossed in.





While the kundru crisps up, prepare a spice blend. Toasted sesame seeds, cumin, coriander, and fiery red chillies are coarsely ground. This fragrant masala is then incorporated into the pan, coating the kundru. The addition of crushed peanuts, a squeeze of lime juice or a touch of tamarind or amchur powder (dried mango powder) provides a welcome tartness.





This kundru creation is more akin to a warm salad - vibrant, textural, and bursting with flavour. It pairs beautifully with rotis, parathas, dal and rice, and even complements the delicate flavours of dosa and idli.







