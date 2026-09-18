Some food items become so closely associated with a place that they eventually become a part of its identity. They are not necessarily fancy or elaborate, but they carry years of memories, familiar flavours and little moments from growing up.





And sometimes, all it takes is one bite, one smell or even the sight of a familiar wrapper to take you right back. A viral Instagram video has been doing exactly that for many people. It featured West Bengal's beloved Bapuji cake, a simple bakery treat that has been familiar to generations.





If you grew up eating it or have spent enough time around Bengali food culture, the sight of this cake is likely to bring back a few memories. The Instagram account by the name Sangita shared a video showing the unwrapping of the iconic Bapuji cake and giving viewers a closer look at the treat. The video has already clocked more than 3 million views.

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Covered in its distinctive printed wrapper, even the simple act of opening the sponge cake seemed to strike a nostalgic chord with viewers. The wrapper featured a large ‘R', with red and green text printed against a yellow background, making the familiar treat instantly recognisable.





Take a look:

Bapuji cake has been a familiar sight across Kolkata for decades, finding its way into neighbourhood tea shops, school tiffin boxes and even railway station counters.





The humble sponge cake has been around since the 1970s and is known for its soft yet slightly dense texture, fragrant vanilla flavour and bits of dry fruits. It was commonly sold at small local grocery shops and displayed in neighbourhood bakeries.





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Many users rushed to the comments section to share their reactions and fond memories of the beloved cake





Someone asked, “In 2005 it used to cost 2 rupees, how about now?”





“This isn't just a cake, it's an emotion. My grandparents used to buy this, and it's always going to be my favourite one,” a comment read.





A user wrote, “Wow where can we get in Tamil Nadu”





“So unhygienic & unhealthy full of maida, sugar, palm oil & sweat,” a comment read





Someone expressed, “Instead of a 100-rupee brownie, I would like to buy this”





A user said, “This is that same cake we used to cry and insist on having when we were kids. We can't even compare those days and that cake with what we have today”





A comment read, “You have reminded me of my childhood memories. I used to take this to school for tiffin. I have become emotional”





Nostalgic about the post, someone wrote, “Bapuji cake...My nana used to bring this cake daily in the evening”





If you ever go to West Bengal, don't forget to try this.