Hilsa fish curry is a classic dish in Bengali cuisine, often prepared for special occasions and festive gatherings. Known for its rich flavour, soft texture and distinctive aroma, Hilsa holds a special place in the region's culinary traditions. While Hilsa is most closely associated with West Bengal, it is also available in several other parts of India throughout the year. The fish is incredibly versatile and can be cooked in a variety of ways, from light broths and mustard-based curries to steamed delicacies and rice dishes. Whether you are already a fan of Hilsa or trying it for the first time, these recipes offer a delicious way to enjoy this beloved fish. Here, we present a few Hilsa fish recipes that fish lovers will surely enjoy.

5 Recipes You Can Make With Hilsa Fish

1. Ilish Bhapa

Ilish Bhapa is one of the most popular Hilsa dishes from Bengal. In this recipe, Hilsa pieces are coated with a flavourful mustard paste and steamed until tender, resulting in a rich and aromatic preparation.

2. Ilisher Begun Diye Jhol

This light and comforting curry combines Hilsa fish with soft, cooked aubergine. The subtle flavours of the vegetables complement the richness of the fish, making it a favourite for everyday meals.

Also Read: 5 Delicious Recipes For A Wholesome Bengali Lunch

3. Ilish Paturi

Ilish Paturi is made by marinating Hilsa in mustard paste and wrapping it in banana leaves before cooking. The banana leaves help lock in moisture and flavour, giving the fish a distinctive taste and aroma.

4. Shorshe Bata Machher Jhol

A staple in many Bengali households, this curry features Hilsa cooked in a mustard-based gravy. The sharpness of mustard pairs beautifully with the oily texture of the fish, creating a flavour-packed dish.

5. Ilish Shukto

Ilish Shukto offers a unique combination of Hilsa and mixed vegetables cooked in a mildly bitter gravy. It is a traditional Bengali preparation that delivers a balance of flavours in every bite.

6. Hilsa Fish Pulao

For those looking beyond curries, Hilsa Fish Pulao is a delicious option. Fragrant rice is cooked with Hilsa and aromatic spices, creating a wholesome one-pot meal that is perfect for special occasions.





Whether steamed, wrapped in banana leaves or cooked in a mustard-rich curry, Hilsa can be enjoyed in many delicious ways, making it a favourite among fish lovers across India.