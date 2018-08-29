This Herbivorous Platter At Woodbox Cafe Is Sure To Be A Heaven For All Vegetarians Out There

Highlights There is no dearth of good eating joints in the North Campus area

Woodbox Cafe in Hudson Lane is serving a giant all-vegetarian platter

The herbivorous platter is a perfect party meal

Vegetarians, it's time to rejoice! If you often struggle with lack of vegetarian options while eating out, head to the Woodbox Cafe right away. Located in the Hudson Lane, Woodbox Cafe is serving a giant all-vegetarian platter, which is sure to be a treat for all the vegetarians out there! Being popular among North Campus student crowd, Woodbox Cafe is being loved for its quirky offerings. The herbivorous platter is a perfect party meal that you can enjoy with your squad. The size of the platter and the portions on the plate are quite a lot, so make sure you come here with an empty stomach.



What makes this platter different from the rest is the variety of vegetarian options on one plate. The herbivorous platter comes with veg dimsums, veg dragon rolls, chilli potatoes, peri-peri mayo fries, grilled vegetables, cheese garlic bread and mini veg burger with green-coloured buns. The platter is served with a trio of dips that undoubtedly look too enticing. This vibrant and gorgeous delight is a treat for the eyes and the palate as well.





The best part is that the platter is an assortment of all things yummy that you would want to savour on in any restaurant. With small portions and a wide variety, the platter gives you a chance to binge on a range of delectable options. The place also offers a carnivorous platter, which consists of all things non-vegetarian. From chicken dimsums, to chicken dragon rolls, to chilli chicken, to mini burger, to spicy chicken fries, to barbeque chicken and to cheese garlic bread, the carnivorous platter is also a paradise for non-veg lovers. So, if you plan to come to this place along with your non-vegetarian buddies, there's a lot on offer for them as well.



The humongous herbivorous platter is sure to get you and your squad drooling. So, what are you waiting for? Bring your foodie gang to this place and start bingeing on this heavenly delight. Let us know about your experience in the comments section below.



What: Woodbox Cafe

Where: 2521, Ground Floor, Hudson Lane, Delhi University-GTB Nagar

When: 11 AM - 11 PM

Cost For Two: INR 650

Speciality: Herbivorous Platter









