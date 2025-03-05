As the seasons transition from winter to summer, our desire for exploration and trying new things kicks in. For food enthusiasts, this is the perfect time to discover fresh flavours and cuisines. With the arrival of summer, top restaurants in Delhi-NCR have unveiled exciting new menus, packed with seasonal delights. From savoury snacks and refreshing drinks to decadent desserts, these menus offer a world of flavours to indulge in. They're a treat for the senses, and you won't want to miss out. Check out the latest offerings below.

Here Are New Menus You Must Check Out In Delhi-NCR:

1. Mister, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

Mister Chai at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi has unveiled a new menu celebrating India's tea culture. This contemporary tea lounge offers an elevated take on Indian street food, blending traditional flavours with modern twists. Signature dishes include Butter Chicken Samosa, Paneer Khurchan Tacos, and Masala Amritsari Fish N Chips. The menu also features creative desserts like Vanilla Mille Feuille and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt. Health-conscious and vegan options are available, along with a variety of teas and specialty coffee.

Where: Mister, Shangri-La Eros, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Photo Credit: Mister



2. The Lodhi

Elan at The Lodhi presents its new Dim Sum Lunch, a culinary journey celebrating global flavours. Available Monday to Thursday, this exclusive experience combines fine dining with socialising. The non-vegetarian dim sum selection features dishes like Nam-jim Chicken Rice Balls, Thai Style Money Bag Chicken, and Pork Pot Sticker. Vegetarian options include Pokchoy Wrapped Vegetable Dumplings and Sichuan Vegetable Bao. Each dish is crafted with fresh ingredients and inspired by international flavours. The Dim Sum Lunch at Elan is a must-try for food connoisseurs. With its elegant atmosphere and innovative cuisine, Elan promises an unforgettable dining experience.

Where: Elan, The Lodhi, CGO Complex, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi

When: 12 PM - 3:30 PM

Photo Credit: The Lodhi

3. Sorbo

Sorbo, a Moroccan-inspired restaurant in Gurgaon, has launched a revamped cocktail menu that elevates the drinking experience. Inspired by Moroccan flavours and modern mixology, the menu boasts bold flavours and exquisite craftsmanship. Each cocktail is a masterful blend of spice, citrus, and aromatics, featuring handcrafted infusions and house-made syrups. From saffron and cinnamon to mint and citrus, every sip captures Morocco's vibrant spirit. Priced between INR 500 to INR 1,500, the menu offers something for everyone. Sorbo's bar invites guests to explore the world of Moroccan mixology. With its innovative cocktails, Sorbo promises a unique drinking experience.

Where: Sorbo, SCO 10,11, Golf Avenue, 42, Golf Course Road, Sector 42, Gurugram

When: 12:30 pm - 2:00 am

Photo Credit: Sorbo