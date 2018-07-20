Healthy Breakfast: Top 5 Ways To Make Your Omelettes Healthier And More Filling

Highlights Eggs are one of the healthiest breakfast foods

Omelettes can be heavy on calories and low in nutrition

Add veggies like spinach, broccoli to your breakfast omelette

Eggs are one of the best breakfast foods out there and they are consumed the world over, as a part of the first meal of the day. The popularity of eggs isn't just a result of their easy availability and inexpensive nature, but more importantly because of their ability to double up as a whole meal. You can get as experimental with eggs as you wish and turn them into simple and light snack dishes or gourmet mains. However, for breakfast most people prefer consuming quick and classic egg dishes, including scrambled eggs, sunny side up or in the form of omelettes. This last one is popular with health freaks as it leaves a lot of space for creativity and for squeezing in as many healthy ingredients as one likes. Although omelettes are one of the healthiest breakfast foods you can consume for breakfast, we often end up unintentionally adding a lot more calories to them than we'd like.





There are a number of easy tips and tricks to sneak in more nutrition and reduce unhealthy calories, while preparing omelettes for breakfast. There isn't any set rule to what you can and cannot add to your omelettes, especially if you like making stuffed ones. But, there are some things that you should remember while making your morning omelette, if you wish to make them more nutritious and less calorie-intensive.





Here Are A Few Easy Tips To Make Your Omelettes Healthier:





1. Add More Veggies To Your Omelette: The best way to add fibre and more vitamins and minerals to your breakfast omelette is to add vegetables to it. Carrots, broccoli, spinach are some examples of the veggies that are commonly added to omelettes. These veggies boost the nutritional profile of your dish and make it more filling. You can either add the veggies directly to the omelette, or you can stir-fry veggies of your choice and stuff your omelette with these.





How To Make Omelette Healthier: Add veggies to make it more nutritious

2. Add More Protein To It: This one is for the ones who work out and are looking to shed kilos. Protein aides weight loss and also helps you gain muscle mass. Additionally, protein keeps you full for longer and that's why adding more protein-rich ingredients to your breakfast omelette can help you a great deal. Add stuff like white mushrooms and quinoa to your omelette to bump up its protein power. It also adds more flavour and lends a unique texture to your omelette.





3. Cook It In Healthy Fats: Instead of using processed vegetable oil or butter to cook your omelette, you can use healthier fats like coconut oil, mustard oil or olive oil. This drastically reduces the unhealthy fats in your omelette. If you must use butter to cook your omelette, try and limit the amount to just a teaspoon or two for each omelette.





4. Add Healthier Meats And Cheese To It: Not all types or cheese are bad. Cheeses like feta, cottage cheese and swiss cheese are healthy sources of protein and calcium. So, ditch processed cheeses and opt for these healthier alternatives. Similarly, add boiled and shredded chicken or turkey to your omelette, instead of going for red meat additions like bacon bits.





How To Make Omelette Healthier: Ditch processed cheese for healthier alternatives

5. Choose The Right Seasoning: Seasoning your omelettes the right way may also go a long way in boosting your health. Add some pepper, paprika, cumin, etc. to your breakfast omelette to give your metabolism a jump-start.





Some other healthy additions to your omelette include chia seeds or flaxseeds (either whole or ground) as well as bell peppers and black beans. It's important that your breakfast is filling and healthy, so that you have enough energy to sail through hectic mornings.







