Watch: 6 Best Vitamins, Antioxidants And Minerals To Boost Energy

Tiredness and fatigue could be a result of variety of reasons - an underlying disease, stress, a packed day, a heavy workout schedule, old-age, there are possibilities galore. According to experts, you should never ignore any uncommon sign or symptom in your body, if you have been persistently fatigued over a few days - perhaps it is a good idea to consult and expert and seek some advice. Your diet also plays a crucial role in your energy levels.
Here are 6 vitamins and minerals that will help fight fatigue and fuel you with good amounts of energy:
- Coenzymeq10: Not only does the antioxidant rev up your energy levels naturally, but it could also do wonder for your heart health. What are the natural sources of Coenzymeq10, you ask? You can find the potent antioxidant in meat, fish and whole grains.
- Magnesium: Magnesium is another mineral that charge you up and beat fatigue. You can either take supplements, but if you are fan of all things natural, you can find good bouts of magnesium in avocados, almonds and spinach.
- Vitamin B6: Vitamin B6 is helpful in keeping the brain, nervous system and immune system healthy, according to the Mayo Clinic. Fish, potatoes and bananas are good source of vitamin B6.
- Vitamin B2: This vitamin is also very effective in keeping you energised. It helps facilitate the breakdown of carbohydrates into fuel. Almonds, wild rice and mushrooms happen to be incredible source of vitamin B2.
- Omega-3s: It helps enhance cell-functioning and brain health, while fighting fatigue. Some good sources of the nutrient would be fish and nuts.
- Iron: Iron is a very crucial mineral to keep your energy levels stable. Iron-deficiency is especially very common among girls. Adding foods like meat, spinach and beans may help up your daily iron intake.
