Watch: 6 Best Vitamins, Antioxidants And Minerals To Boost Energy

Highlights Spinach is a good source of energy-boosting magnesium

Fish is loaded with omega 3s

Almonds are packed with antioxidants that could rev up energy

Tiredness and fatigue could be a result of variety of reasons - an underlying disease, stress, a packed day, a heavy workout schedule, old-age, there are possibilities galore. According to experts, you should never ignore any uncommon sign or symptom in your body, if you have been persistently fatigued over a few days - perhaps it is a good idea to consult and expert and seek some advice. Your diet also plays a crucial role in your energy levels.





Here are 6 vitamins and minerals that will help fight fatigue and fuel you with good amounts of energy: