What comes to your mind when we say singhara atta? The most common reply will be 'vrat-friendly' food, especially during the Navratri. An all-time favourite during the fasting season, singhara atta enjoys little (or almost no) preference in the mainstream cooking. In India, we depend much on atta that comes from grains. In fact, gehun (wheat) atta, maida, ragi flour etc majorly dominate our kitchen. But have you ever thought of making these vrat-friendly counterparts a part of your mainstream diet? According to health experts, these vrat-friendly atta options are not only delicious, but also make for a healthier ingredient to consume. Take singhara atta, for instance.





Singhara, also known as water chestnut (or paaniphal), is a fruit that wildly grows underwater or on the surface of a waterbody. It is usually grown and cultivated during the winters, but the atta (made out of singhara) is easily available throughout the year. Water chestnut is a nutrient-rich fruit and contains good amount of fibre, magnesium, potassium, vitamins and other essential nutrients. Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to explain its benefits in detail. She states, "Well, singhara atta comes from dried, ground water chestnut. The flour has a savory flavour and is a great alternative to the regular wheat flour for various reasons." Let's find out the reasons below.

Here're 5 Health Benefits Of Including Water Chestnut In Your Diet:

1. Keeps You Full For Longer Span:

If you are someone who feels hungry every now and then, then this atta can be a great option for you to include in your diet. Lovneet Batra suggests, "Swapping your current source of carbs for singhara atta may help you stay fuller for longer while consuming fewer calories."

2. Antioxidant Rich:

Loaded with an antioxidant called ferulic acid, this atta plays a "great role in slowing down the growth of certain cancer cells," the expert states.

3. Rich Source Of Vitamin K:

Vitamin K, present in the flour, plays a vital role in muscle and neural functioning. It is also known to regulate body's water retention. That's not all. Vitamin K also plays a major role in managing blood pressure by balancing sodium level in the body.

4. Boosts Hair Growth:

Singhara atta may also help promote healthy hair growth, courtesy the essential nutrients like zinc, B vitamins and vitamin E.

5. Promotes Good Sleep:

"The presence of vitamin B6 is good for sleeping, as well as alleviating your mood. It produces neurotransmitters that are effective for your mood and sleep," Lovneet Batra explains.





Now that you know the benefits of singhara atta, we suggest, include it in your regular diet and enjoy an overall good health. But remember, moderation is the key. "While you can boost your health parameters with this flour option, remember to also practice portion control," Lovneet Batra concludes.

















