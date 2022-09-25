A nutrient-rich fruit with a slightly crunchy texture and sweet taste to it, water chestnuts are quite versatile when it comes to the ways when we can enjoy them. The fruit, which is often mistaken for a nut, is quite mild. You can eat them raw or boiled; you can also microwave, stir-fry, and even roast the fruit. Moreover, water chestnuts can also be used as a filling in a range of dishes.





Exploring the many ways to eat water chestnuts, today we have brought the recipe of water chestnut salad by Chef Saransh Goila that perfectly utilises the distinct crispiness of the fruit.





In a video on his Instagram page, Chef Saransh explained an easy-peasy recipe to make a light and healthy singhara salad. But, before getting into the recipe, the chef treated us to a quick fact. "Did you know water chestnut is actually not a nut but called this because of its resemblance to chestnuts?" he wrote in the caption.

Now that you know a bit more about water chestnuts, let's begin by arranging the below ingredient for the singhara salad recipe.





How To Make Water Chestnut Salad:

Water chestnuts (singhara) - 50 g

Raw mango - half

Garlic cloves - 4

Kaffir lime leaves - 2

Birds eye chilli - 3

Salted peanut - Handful

Lemon - 1

Jaggery powder

Soy sauce - 1 tbsp

Once all the ingredients are on your kitchen countertop, follow the simple process below. Take a look.





Step - 1. Peel the water chestnuts.





Step - 2. Now add the garlic cloves, kaffir lime leaves, chillies, and peanuts to a mortar and pound them till they gain a grainy paste-like texture.





Step - 3. Add lemon juice, jaggery powder and soy sauce to the paste and mix it will with the pestle.





Step - 4. Cut the peeled chest nuts in thin slices and repeat the process for half a raw mango.





Step - 5. Add the sliced chest nuts and raw mango on a plate and proceed to mix the prepared dressing with it thoroughly.





Step - 6. Top it with some basil leaves for final touch and your lip-smacking water chestnut salad is ready.





Simple; isn't it? So what are you waiting for? Try this recipe and make yourself a delicious salad for the next meal. And do let us know how you liked it.