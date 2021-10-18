Sleeping is one of the major requirements of the human body. It is not only a way to relax and rejuvenate after a tiring day but is also important for our mental health. It is known to all that sound sleep is as important as healthy food and exercise if you want to live a long and happy life. From affecting our skin health to weak immune systems to early hair loss, an unhealthy sleeping pattern has a number of negative effects on our lives. While many people doze off as soon as their head hits the pillow, others twist and turn for hours before they can sleep peacefully. Factors like an unhealthy diet, increased screen times, stress, etc. may all lead to disruption in the sleep cycle. If you are facing the same issues or facing difficulty in sleeping, fret not, there are some easy home remedies that may help you. We have handpicked a list of different foods that may help you sleep better.

Here Are 5 Food Items That May Help You Sleep Better

1. Warm milk:

We must have seen our parents drink warm milk right before bed a number of times. Turns out, having that one glass of warm milk at the end of the day actually helps you sleep better. Milk contains tryptophan that is a precursor for melatonin and serotonin - both neurotransmitters - that aid in sleep. Serotonin is known to have soothing effects in the brain, which helps you stabilize and regulate your mood in turn helping you calm down and sleep better.

Warm milk can help you sleep

(Also read: Sleep Loss May Up Appetite For Sugary, Fatty Foods)

2. Chamomile tea:

We've heard many people talk about the effects of chamomile tea for sleep, and if you didn't believe it then, it's time you do now. The 'Complete Book Of Ayurvedic Home Remedies' talks about how chamomile tea has a soothing effect on nerves and helps induce sleep. It has a positive effect on our sleeping pattern because of the antioxidant compound apigenin which is particularly associated with anxiety alleviation and hence a restful sleep.

Chamomile tea helps you sleep better .

3. Banana:

Although the natural carb content in bananas is enough to make anyone doze off, it turns out that there are more ways the humble fruit can help you relax. Banana is a prebiotic, meaning it has enzymes that support and enhance the growth of probiotics. While the beneficial role of prebiotics in helping gut bacteria are being raved about, a recent study conducted by a group of researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that eating prebiotics can restore healthy sleep patterns after a stressful event.

Banana is prebiotic that helps with sleep.

(Also read: 5 Healthy Bedtime Drinks To Get A Good Night's Sleep)

4. Cherries:

Cherries contain melatonin, a hormone released by the pineal gland at night. This hormone is considered to be the reason we start feeling drowsy and more likely to sleep as the day comes to an end. In addition to this, cherries are also considered good for overall mental health. According to the book, 'The Complete Book of Home Remedies', cherries are 'good for mental fatigue and stress.' Eating 10-12 cherries a day could help you catch some good sleep.

Cherries can help you have better sleep

5. Honey:

Honey is another item you can add to your late-night diet for better sleep. The natural sugar present in honey increases the insulin levels in our body and allows tryptophan and serotonin to enter the brain which releases chemicals that relax the body. Dr. Manoj K. Ahuja from Sukhda Hospital further explains - "The body converts serotonin into melatonin that is a chemical compound that regulates the length and quality of sleep". You may add a teaspoon of honey to the above-mentioned chamomile tea or warm milk as well.

Honey helps you relax and sleep

There you have it, 5 common foods that you can include in your diet to improve sleep quality.