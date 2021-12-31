For the days when you want to indulge in a heavy breakfast, there is nothing better than having a traditional recipe. From the Punjabi special chole bhature, South Indian dosa to even delicious poori chole or tari poha, the options are endless. However, if you want something unique, then Sindhi dal pakwan is a must-try! Sindhi cuisine is known for its rich, fiery curries, and a traditional dal pakwan recipe for breakfast will give you all of that. In this dish, dal refers to a delectable chana dal dish seasoned with a variety of spices and chillies. Then this dal is paired with a thin maida bread and topped with finely chopped onions and sev. Just one bite into this, and you will have an explosion of flavours in your mouth.





Usually, this recipe is made with fried thin maida bread, which has a crunchy taste. But today, we will give this bread a healthy twist by replacing the maida bread with khakra. This way, you won't have to worry about having something fried and indulge in a high-protein dal for breakfast. You can easily make this recipe anytime when hungry, and enjoy it with your family! So, without waiting, let us check out this recipe:

Dal Pakwan Recipe: Here's How To Make Dal Pakwan

First cook chana dal in a cooker. Then in a pan, add some oil, jeera, curry leaves, slit green chili and ginger-garlic paste. Now add chopped tomatoes and onions. Next, throw in the salt, red chilli powder and turmeric powder. Once the masala is ready, add some water and cooked chana dal. Once the dal is ready, pour it into a bowl. Now, take a khakra, pour some dal over. Finally, garnish it with imly chutney, green chutney, onions and bhujia. Then serve and enjoy!

For the full recipe of dal pakwan, click here.





Make this delicious recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!