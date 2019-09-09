Healthy Snack: Make These Rice Balls (Ammini Kozhukattai) For A Light Eat

Rice balls snack is light and healthy

We like snacks that we can just pop in our mouth and eat without any hassle. This rice ball snack is the perfect pick. These small, round balls are so flavourful that they can be eaten as is, without any accompaniment. This dish is popularly known as Ammini Kozhukattai, which is usually cooked with leftover rice dough to make sweet modak during Ganesh Chaturthi. Now that the festival has almost come to an end, use the dough to make this yummy savoury snack. It is prepared from rice flour, which is made using finely milled rice. Rice dumplings are steamed and tossed in a tempering of lentils. What you get finally are cotton-like soft and spongy balls that just melt in your mouth with a burst of flavours.





This dish makes for an excellent evening snack, a picnic dish or light lunch for kids' tiffin box. Apart from being delicious, it also packs in a wealth of health benefits. Very little oil is used to round off this dish as the dumplings are cooked in water steam. For those avoiding oily foods, this dish is a perfect option. Rice flour is combined with grated coconut and garnished with a tempering of black gram (urad dal) and split chickpeas (chana dal). Proteins are found in abundance in this dish. The addition of curry leaves, mustard seeds, cilantro, ginger and garlic, levels up the flavour and nutritional quotient of the rice balls.

Watch the recipe video shared by food vlogger Alpa Modi on her YouTube channel ‘Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Make this delightful, healthy snack at home and we are sure that you'll love it.











