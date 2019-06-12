Healthy Tiffin Ideas: Pack This Healthy And Light Flatbread For Your Next Travel Plan

Thepla serves as a perfect travel food as it is easy to carry and eat

Highlights Thepla serves as a perfect travel food

Methi is brimming with healthful properties

You can roll the theplas easily and pack them in tiffin boxes

The much-awaited summer vacations are here and they are here to stay for a while. For many, summer holidays are all about making travel plans. If you have a trip planned for your kids and are looking for food options to carry while travelling in train/bus/flight that are not only tasty but also healthy, then we've got you a stellar recipe of healthy and delectable methi theplas. A quintessential Gujarati flatbread, thepla serves as a perfect travel food as it is easy to carry and eat. Made with the goodness of methi, this thepla recipe is brimming with healthful properties.





Packed with essential vitamins, minerals and iron, methi (or fenugreek) is a green wonder that has a slightly bitter-pungent taste that may not be preferred by children especially. However, adding it to gram flour along with dahi is a good way to subside its pungent flavour.





(Also Read: 13 Best Gujarati Recipes | Popular Gujarati Recipes)



The spices used in this methi thepla recipe add flavours to the flatbread that are sure to be loved by kids and adults, alike. You can roll the theplas easily and pack them in tiffin boxes to carry along for your travel journey. Pack some mango pickle too as it enhances the taste of this delight. Methi theplas are easy-to-make and won't take much of your time and effort.



This recipe has been shared by food vlogger Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel 'Chef Ananya Banerjee.' Watch and learn.



How To Make Methi Thepla At Home:











