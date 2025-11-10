Winter naturally calls for meals that are warm and sustaining. Across India, lentil-based dishes paired with seasonal vegetables have long fulfilled this need. These preparations bring together protein, fibre, and essential minerals in a balanced way, helping the body stay strong through the colder months. Their varied flavours make them suitable for both everyday meals and special spreads. Rooted in regional traditions, such dishes show how simple seasonal ingredients can yield deep satisfaction. Below are some tasty treats that bring together different dals and winter veggies.

8 Delicious Dishes With Dal And Veggies That Are Perfect For Winter

1. Dal Palak

Dal Palak is a comforting winter dish made with spinach and lentils. It has many regional variations across the country. This dal-vegetable combo is known for its satisfying texture. The greens add a fresh note and supply fibre, while the dal provides protein and warmth. Light spices keep it easygoing yet full of taste.

What To Eat Dal Palak With: This dish can be enjoyed with brown rice, jeera rice, or multigrain chapatis. The iron and protein-rich combination supports energy during colder days.





2. Methi Dal

This dish pairs fenugreek leaves with moong or masoor dal to create a slightly earthy and aromatic curry. Methi provides nutrients that boost immunity in winter. It also enhances the overall fibre content of the dal preparation. This dish can be easily customised to suit your needs.

What To Eat Methi Dal With: Scoop up this dish with jowar or bajra rotis, which provide extra warmth and slow-releasing energy. These millets are naturally rich in fibre and minerals.

3. Kootu

Kootu from Tamil Nadu is a gentle, coconut-based curry prepared with vegetables and moong dal. Its mild taste and smooth texture make it one of the most soothing dishes to enjoy in cooler weather. The mix of dal, coconut, and vegetables gives lasting energy without heaviness. This South Indian delicacy is ideal for those who prefer subtle, wholesome meals.

What To Eat Kootu With: This dish can be served with steamed red rice or millet rice (like kodo or foxtail millet). These grains add texture and make the dish more filling.





4. Pumpkin Dal

Pumpkin Dal is naturally silky and warming, thanks to the mix of soft red lentils and golden pumpkin. It's rich in vitamins and fibre while being gentle on the palate. Once you try it, this dish might just become your new favourite winter comfort food. Its bright colour makes every bowl inviting and satisfying.

What To Eat Pumpkin Dal With: If you're on a weight-loss diet, this dish can be eaten with quinoa, barley, or brown basmati rice. These whole grains complement the creamy dal and add valuable fibre. You can also pair it with whole-wheat phulkas.





5. Molagootal

Molagootal, a Kerala speciality, combines lentils and vegetables in a light coconut gravy. It has a few different versions. This dish has a calm, balanced taste with very little spice, which makes it easy to digest and enjoyable even on quiet days. Molagootal is packed with protein and minerals from both dal and vegetables.

What To Eat Molagootal With: Savour this Kerala dish with matta rice or steamed white rice and a side of thoran or pachadi for contrast. For a healthier twist, try pairing it with red rice or millet rice, which keeps you fuller longer and provides steady warmth.





6. Mulor Dal

Mulor Dal is a Bengali delicacy cooked with red lentils and tender white radish. The dal absorbs the mild sweetness of the vegetable, creating a smooth, mellow dish. It's light yet nourishing, perfect for winter lunches. The gentle aroma and balanced taste are sure to charm you.

What To Eat Mulor Dal With: This vegetable-dal preparation pairs well with steamed gobindobhog rice or brown rice, as its light sweetness complements the mellow dal. Add a side of dry vegetable stir-fry or roasted papad for texture.





7. Sambar with Winter Veggies

Photo Credit: iStock

This South Indian classic turns heartier in winter when made with seasonal vegetables like pumpkin, red carrot, and drumstick. The dal base provides protein, while tamarind and spices add brightness. It's a one-pot meal that feels warming and balanced, rich in both flavour and nutrition.

What To Eat Sambar With: Sambar is traditionally relished with idlis, dosas, or steamed rice. For a healthier alternative, you can opt for millet idlis/dosas.





8. Oriya Dalma

Dalma from Odisha features toor dal and a mix of vegetables such as pumpkin, raw banana, and papaya. Cooked with light spices and minimal oil, it feels filling yet easy to digest. The combination of lentils and vegetables makes it nutrient-rich and naturally satisfying.

What To Eat Dalma With: Dalma tastes good with steamed rice or parathas. For a different option, make chapatis with a combination of flour types.





Make these yummy dishes a part of your winter diet soon. You will realise how nourishing they feel!





