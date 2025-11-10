Foreign vloggers' videos of Indian street food have often taken the internet by storm. They frequently showcase negative aspects or make sensational claims that spark criticism. However, several influencers are also discovering the good parts of street food in India, and their positive takes are winning hearts online. Recently, a popular food content creator, Julius Fiedler (known by his handle @hermann), landed in India and was left fascinated with various street eats in Mumbai. For those who don't know, the German-born, UK-based vlogger and cookbook author specialises in showcasing traditional dishes from around the world that are naturally plant-based. In the past, he has discussed several Indian dishes in this context, spotlighting their wholesome ingredients and delicious flavours.





Julius' Mumbai trip began with visits to different street food stalls. Of course, he chose treats that are traditionally plant-based, which immediately disqualified items with curds or other dairy products in them. Award-winning restaurateur Aditi Dugar (of Masque fame) and, later, acclaimed Chef Romy Gill joined him on his tour around the city. Julius indulged in iconic delights like ragda pattice, dabeli, pani puri, sev puri and bhel puri. He not only tasted the final dishes but also got insights into how they are made. He was impressed by the predominance of plant-based delicacies available at the street stalls.

Wondering which one he liked the most? While he was blown away by the ragda pattice, he picked pani puri as the best choice for one's first experience of the street food here. "It's like biting into these little flavour bombs that's absolutely sensational... You can flavour it the way you want: you can go sweet, you can go really spicy, and you can stuff them the way you want."











Many people appreciated how Julius presented street food culture in India in a positive light. Read some of the comments below:





"Finally, someone showing actual Indian street food and not just racist clickbait and ragebait! Visited India 10 years ago, plan to go back soon, BEST FOOD I'VE EVER ATE!"





"The thing I love about you is how you are not just respectful but also so loving towards food from any part of the world."





"It's not just how well you have made the video, it is also your genuine happiness that makes me love you & this video from my city that I am currently away from."





"I would recommend everyone to see this video when they want to know about Indian street food."





"I can literally taste the chats when you describe them. Mindblowing fine details."





"Thank you for eating at good and clean places, not like other bloggers."





"You were so respectful and joyful throughout the video. Enjoyed this video so much. As an Indian, you are more than welcome."





"Thank you so much for appreciating and acknowledging Indian foods. The thoughtfulness and approach are visible through your conversations and cooking. I hope you can try foods from different parts of India. A lot of our food is vegan."





Julius clarified that this video showcased just one part of his foodie adventures in Mumbai - there are more to come.