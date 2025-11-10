Besan laddoos are an inseparable part of Indian festivities. These soft, crumbly, melt-in-the-mouth mithais are a weakness for most sweet lovers. Their nutty flavour, mixed with the richness of ghee, hits straight home. Be it Diwali, Raksha Bandhan, or a wedding ceremony, you are bound to find these golden delights at every celebration. However, imagine being served a soft-serve besan laddoo. Would you dare to try it?





Also Read: This Viral 'Inside-Out' Omelette Trick Will Change The Way You Make It Forever





Recently, a vegetarian restaurant in Australia, specialising in Indian food, introduced this delightful sugary fusion. The motto of the owners was simple – to make Australians experience the delicious local flavours of Indian cuisine. The culinary mash-up was first launched during Diwali this year when the owner utilised besan (gram flour) in the most creative way possible. “I ended up with a little besan ka sheera and instantly thought, what if we could turn this into a besan laddoo soft serve?” she said in a video posted on Instagram a couple of days ago.

Also Read: This New Viral Recipe For Parmesan Potato Is A Crispy, Addictive Snack





The result was absolutely mouth-watering — a creamy, luscious besan laddoo soft serve being dispensed from the machine. For that extra dose of crunch, the iconic laddoo in ice cream form was topped with nuts and pistachios. We do not know about you, but we are surely drooling at the sight of it, even in the winter season.





Also Read: Viral Recipe: The Custard Toast Is The Latest Food Trend That You Must Try

The internet, especially foodies, queued up in the comments section.





The video even grabbed the attention of internet personality and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor. “Need this in Bombay,” she wrote.





“Yes, yes, yes. Need to try,” commented an excited ice cream lover.





“Yumm! Looks soo good,” gushed another.





“OMG ... This could be so right or so wrong. Looks like you have nailed it though,” read an approving remark.





Also Read: Viral Recipe: This Baked Tomato Soup Is So Delicious And Ready In A Jiffy





“You should do a masala chai flavoured soft serve,” suggested a chai fan.





A critic, however, wrote, “No thanks, I will stick to the traditional style.”





Echoing a similar sentiment, another quipped, “Does not look appetising.”





So, what are your thoughts on this creative twist on a traditional Indian sweet?