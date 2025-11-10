While Kerala's winters are mild compared to northern India, the cooler months between November and February still bring a subtle shift in the kitchen. Local markets brim with freshly harvested spinach, amaranth, methi, carrots, beetroots, yams, and crisp beans. In the hill regions, cabbage, cauliflower, and several others arrive in season, adding variety to local fare. Cooks embrace this abundance, turning fresh produce into nourishing curries, stir-fries and stews that match the weather's gentle coolness. Here are some of the must-try Kerala vegetable delicacies in winter:

Here Are 8 Delectable Kerala Dishes Made With Winter Veggies:

1. Kerala Vegetable Stew

The components of stew can be modified as per the seasons. Photo Credit: Unsplash

One of the most well-known Kerala dishes, vegetable stew, shines in winter when local produce is at its best. Seasonal carrots, beans, and peas are simmered in coconut milk with whole spices to make this delicacy. It's a delicate and fragrant delight you need to have with appam or idiyappam. If you don't have the ingredients at home, order the dish online.

2. Amaranth Leaves Thoran

This stir-fried dish of red or green amaranth is a winter staple in Kerala homes. The leafy veggies are finely chopped and cooked with grated coconut, shallots, and mustard seeds in coconut oil. It's light, wholesome, and absolutely yummy! This thoran can be eaten as a side dish that is served as part of a larger meal.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

3. Cheera Parippu Curry

Fresh spinach, abundant in winter, forms the base of this mild, coconut-laced curry. The greens are mixed with cooked dal and tempered with mustard, garlic, and curry leaves. Comforting and nutritious, it's often paired with rice for a simple, warming meal on cooler days.

Also Read: How To Make Kerala-Style Parippu Curry: An Easy Yellow Moong Dal Dish

4. Carrot Mezhukkupuratti

Thinly sliced carrots are sauteed with shallots, curry leaves, and a drizzle of coconut oil to make this simple mezhukkupuratti or dry stir-fry. The mild sweetness of fresh winter carrots gives this dish a distinctive flavour that complements rice and sambar beautifully.

5. Beetroot Pachadi

Bright and earthy, this side dish combines grated beetroot with coconut, green chillies, and yoghurt. It is a wonderful combination of textures and flavours. Fresh winter beetroot enhances both the colour and the natural sweetness of this delicacy.

6. Chena Erissery

Yam, or chena, is at its best in winter and forms the heart of this thick curry. Cooked with pumpkin, coconut, and cumin, it strikes a perfect balance between creamy and spicy. Traditionally prepared for festivals, erissery also makes a satisfying everyday dish.

7. Cabbage Thoran

Cabbage from Kerala's hilly regions features in this quick, crunchy stir-fry. Finely shredded cabbage is cooked with coconut, basic spices and green chillies. The result is a light yet flavourful side that brings freshness to any meal.

Also Read: 9 Traditional Onam-Special Curries From Kerala You Can Enjoy Year-Round

8. Mullangi Sambar

White radish, harvested in abundance during winter, adds a distinctive flavour and sweetness to this seasonal sambar. Cooked with toor dal, tamarind, and spices, it's a comforting curry best served with steamed rice or idlis. This is a homely treat during the cooler months.





These are only a handful of dishes among many others that are prepared with winter produce in Kerala. If you're craving Kerala food but cannot cook it at home, try ordering popular delights via a food delivery app. And for the ultimate taste experience, you will just have to visit the state!





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.