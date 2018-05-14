Here Is How You Can Make Bael Sherbet At Home

Bael is a fruit, which is also known as wood apple
Bael sherbet is highly nutritious as it contains many healthy elements
Bael is good for your skin and hair, too
CommentsAs summer is here and the sun is crushing us with its rising temperature, we urge for the things that helps us to cool ourselves. What else beat the homemade sherbets? There are a lot of drinks, which help us to do that and one of them is bael sherbet. Bael is a fruit, which is also known as wood apple. Bael tree is sacred for Indians as its fruit and leaves are used to worship lord Shiva. It is basically found in the Asian countries like Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, Myanmar, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos. It is also famous for its medical properties and is used in ayurveda to make medicines. It has many health benefits as well. Bael acts as a body cooler and it may help to control diabetes, cure diarrhoea and dysentery, reduces gastric ulcer, improves digestion, cures scurvy and respiratory issues, boosts immunity, may good for your cardiovascular health and prevents constipation. You can eat bael pulp or can make jam of it, better still, make bael sherbet. Bael sherbet is highly nutritious as it contains many healthy elements like calcium, vitamins, protein, phosphorous, iron and fibre. Plus, it is good for your skin and hair, too.
Bael is a fruit, which is also known as wood apple.
Make Bael sherbet at home with these steps:
Take a bael and wash it properly with plain water.
Break open the bael and scrape out the pulp with the help of knife or spoon in a vessel.
Add water in it and leave it for some time.
After some time mash the pulp in water.
Mash till all the pulp is scraped out from the fruit and only seeds are left.
Squeeze the juice from the pulp and strain it with the help of strainer.
Add sugar in it and mix well and then add some lemon juice in it.
Now, add ice cubes and serve chilled.
Bael sherbet is highly nutritious as it contains many healthy elements
This is how you can make bael sherbet at home and beat the heat with this refreshing and healthy drink.