Few foods are as universally loved and effortlessly convenient as the sandwich. From breakfast toasties and packed lunches to indulgent deli stacks, sandwiches appear in almost every cuisine and culture. They are quick to assemble, easy to eat and endlessly adaptable, which perhaps explains why they have become such a common part of our daily meals.





But despite its simplicity, the sandwich has a surprisingly layered history. Long before it became a cafe staple or lunchbox essential, versions of bread wrapped around fillings were already being enjoyed across the world. So where did the sandwich truly begin? Here's what history says.

China: The Ancient Roots Of Meat Between Bread

Like many great culinary ideas, the concept of the sandwich existed long before it was formally named. One of the earliest known examples can be traced back to China around 200 BC. Known today as Rou Jia Mo, which loosely translates to "meat between bread", this dish features a simple bread made from flour, water and yeast, filled with slow-cooked pork belly that is richly spiced.

Often described as one of the world's oldest sandwiches, Rou Jia Mo shows that the idea of enclosing meat within bread for convenience and flavour has been around for centuries.

A Ritual Sandwich From Jewish Tradition

Another early instance of sandwich-style eating comes from Jewish history. Hillel the Elder, a rabbi and scholar born in Babylon who lived in Jerusalem during the first century BC, is believed to be one of the earliest documented sandwich-eaters.





According to the Haggadah, a Jewish text read during the annual Passover Seder, Hillel combined the Paschal lamb, bitter herbs and unleavened matzah bread into a single bite. This tradition is still remembered today, with participants at the Seder recreating their own matzah sandwiches as a symbolic act.





Also Read: Does Ice Cream 'Sundae' Come From 'Sunday'? A Scoop Into Its History And Name

Flatbreads, Fillings And Middle East Influence

Flatbreads have long been a staple across the Mediterranean and the Middle East, making them ideal vehicles for fillings. Mary Isin, author of Bountiful Empire: A History of Ottoman Cuisine, notes that the idea of rolling bread with a filling is deeply rooted in Turkish culture. During the mid-17th century, the 4th Earl of Sandwich travelled to Turkey and other parts of the Ottoman Empire. Historians believe these travels may have influenced his later request for meat served between slices of bread back in England.

England: The Popular Legend Of The Earl Of Sandwich

The most famous sandwich origin story centres on John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, an English politician. Legend has it that in 1762, during an intense 24-hour gambling session, Montagu asked for salt beef to be placed between two slices of bread so he could eat without leaving the table or dirtying his hands.





Also Read:Ever Wondered Why Bombay Duck Is Called Duck? The Answer Will Amaze You

How The Sandwich Got Its Name

John Montagu eventually became the namesake of the food we now call a sandwich. The idea was so popular that others began ordering "the same as Sandwich", a phrase that soon evolved into the name itself. The earliest known written use of the word "sandwich" appears in the diary of English historian Edward Gibbon. On November 24, 1762, he described seeing men eating "a bit of cold meat, or a Sandwich".

From Noun To Verb In Everyday Language

By the mid-19th century, the sandwich had become so deeply embedded in daily life that the word evolved beyond a noun. English speakers began using "sandwich" as a verb, describing the act of placing one thing between two others, much like assembling the food itself. It was a sign of just how ordinary and indispensable the sandwich had become.





From ancient China and Jewish ritual meals to Ottoman flatbreads and British gambling halls, the sandwich's journey is far richer than its humble appearance suggests. What began as a practical way to eat has become one of the most enduring and beloved food formats in the world.