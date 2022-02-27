Enjoying a variety of tandoori dishes gives you a whole lot of joy. To be specific, the word “tandoori” signifies dishes cooked in the tandoor — a cylindrical oven, fuelled with firewood or charcoal, used for baking and cooking. It ensures that the food is directly exposed to the live fire giving it a nice smoky flavour. However, if you don't have tandoor at home, you can still add a smoky flavour to your food. Wondering how? Chef Kunal Kapur shared a video revealing his secret ingredient that can be used to infuse a smoky punch to your food.





In the caption, he mentioned, “Do you know my secret ingredient which gives amazing smoking flavour? No? Check now.”





In the video, Kunal stated that cinnamon sticks (easily available in an Indian household) can be used to bring out the smoky flavour to food. He also demonstrated the way one can do it.





Kunal states that cinnamon is a kind of wood. So, if you don't have the regular wood or coal at home, you can use a cinnamon stick instead.





First, he heats the cinnamon stick and places a bowl amidst the prepared dish. In the bowl, he puts the heated cinnamon stick and over that he adds a spoonful of ghee and finally, covers it with a lid. He suggests that you can let the smoke do the work inside at least for 20 minutes.

Take a look:

Chef Kunal Kapur often shares useful tips and tricks that can be used in the kitchen. Recently, he showed his followers the right way to peel carrots. For this, he first took a carrot and placed it flat on a chopping board. Then, he removed the upper layer of the vegetable with a peeler. At first, he moved the peeler against the top of the carrot and then flipped it to get rid of the covering in the upper part. Finally, in the end, the chef removed the tip of the carrot. Take a look at it here.





So, keep these kitchen hacks in mind and make many of your tasks a lot easier.