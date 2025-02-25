On a hot day, a tall glass of fresh lime soda with crushed ice is what we need. Agree? The goodness of lime juice mixed with the tangy soda has the power to take our taste buds on an oh-so-amazing ride. From the tangy citrusy magic of lemons to the hint of salty aftertaste: every sip feels like a zesty burst of rejuvenation. Bonus: The fizzy soda effect. Isn't it? This powerful drink is the ultimate thirst-quencher that beats the heat like no other. With summer already knocking at our doors, let's take a look at how to prepare tasty fresh lime soda at home.

How To Make Fresh Lime Soda I Fresh Lime Soda Recipe

Experiencing the magic of fresh lime soda requires only 20 minutes from your busy schedule. To make this super-easy recipe, mix half a cup of lemon juice with one-fourth (60 gm) of sugar and three cups of soda. Blend the concoction until the sugar dissolves completely. Next, add one cup of crushed ice to a glass before pouring the nimbu paani over it. Garnish with mint leaves for a restaurant-style touch. Voila! You are all set.

Fresh lime soda is one of the most popular refreshments.

Benefits Of Drinking Fresh Lime Soda

Undoubtedly, nimbu paani is a much-loved beverage that gives you instant energy. Packed with electrolytes, antioxidants and Vitamin C, it helps in fighting fatigue.

Additionally, Vitamin C promotes glowing skin while the antioxidants strengthen collagen.

When consumed with herbs and spices such as black salt, coriander and cumin powder, the drink acts as a natural coolant for your body.

Another major benefit of lemon juice is that it aids in cleansing the liver by pushing out toxins and improving digestion issues.

Limes are infused with flavonoids and are acidic, which promotes the breakdown of food, stimulating the secretion of digestive juices.

What's more, citrus acid is known to boost metabolism which in turn is a great way to burn calories.

So, what are you waiting for? Jot down these points and make your delicious glass of fresh lime soda right away.