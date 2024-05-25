Many people go to Goa to party their hearts out. You would know all the popular clubs and cafes, with queues of dressed-up people waiting to have a good time. Then there are the hidden gems of Goa, tucked away in spots not many tourists know of, and frequently visited by locals living in Goa for their authentic vibes. Are you also in search of such spots? Then look no further! Check out some of the most authentic and gorgeous spots in Goa that none of your friends might have been to.

Here Is Your Guide To Hidden Gems With Authentic Vibes In Goa:

North Goa

Fatima's Kitchen

Fatima's Kitchen is a small and lovely place to go out with your family or friends. The ambience is simple and homely. They serve super fresh and delicious food. Some yummy delights on their menu include pasta and chicken salad, Goan dishes like chicken xacuti, prawns curry, chicken cafreal and Goan fish curry. If you are looking for a homely and authentic Goan vibe, this place is a must-try.

Where: Ozran Beach Road, Vagator, Goa

When: 9 am-10 pm

Ankita's Classic

Ankita's Classic is packed with locals and offers authentic Goan cuisine, delicious seafood dishes, mouth-watering fish thali, and Indo-Chinese dishes. The place also offers a hearty veg thali which comes with a spread of Goan-style veggies, curries, rice, and kokum. The dishes are also reasonably priced.

Where: Railway Over Bridge, Warkhand Road Junction, Tambaram, Near Arambol, Goa

When: 11 am-11 pm

Cantare

A local village tavern with a twist, Cantare is a hidden gem in Saligao, Goa where you will be treated to soft, live jazz music. The restaurant serves a wide variety of mouth-watering Thai, Goan, and Continental dishes. The bar serves a wide assortment of cool beverages. The bistro boasts Portuguese-style architecture with broad verandas and comfortable seating. Their Seafood Glass Noodles are a must-try!

Where: 7/73, B Cruz Waddo, Saligao, Goa

When: 5:30 pm-1 am

Sakana

If you're seeking an authentic and delectable Japanese food experience in Goa, check out Sakana. They serve delicious and delicately wrapped salmon rolls, grilled beef, different kinds of sushi, chicken teriyaki, and udon noodles. The place has intricate Japanese decor with small cherry blossom plants and tiny bamboo trees. The staff is customer-friendly.

Where: House No. 187, Mapusa - Anjuna - Chapora Rd, Vagator, Goa

When: 12-3 pm, 6-11:30 pm

The Mesar Bar & Restaurant

The Mesar is located just a short 15-minute drive away from the new MOPA Goa Airport. The place serves real Goan food and authentic Goan seafood. Their Goan fish thali is a must-try. Other delicious foods on their menu include bang bang chicken, kingfish thali, chonak thali, prawns thali, mutton sukha, prawns crumb fry, and squids butter garlic.

Where: St Anthony Waddo, near Car Washing Centre, Kolval, Bardez, Goa 403513

When: 12-4 pm, 5:30-11:30 pm (closed on Mondays)

Bean Me Up

If you follow a vegan diet, Bean Me Up is for you. The cafe has wide outdoor seating, serves vegan dishes, and has live music and an open bar. The place serves delicious tofu, tempeh, and seitan (wheat meat) dishes that take inspiration from Mediterranean, American, and European cuisines. Some wonderful items on their menu include Citrus Soba Noodle Salad, homemade-style ravioli, and chocolate-flavoured almond milk.

Where: 1639/2, Deulvaddo, Near Anjuna Petrol Pump, Vagator, Goa

When: 9 am-11 pm

South Goa

Martin's Corner

Martin's Corner serves Indian and Chinese staples, including seafood, and North and South Indian delicacies, served in a vibrant open-air pavilion with a bar. The restaurant also serves Continental dishes, prepared using fresh and local ingredients. Located in a relatively isolated area, Martin's Corner is perfect for those looking for a quiet lunch away from crowded places. Guests can also enjoy live music and karaoke. The bibinca (a traditional local Goan dessert) served at Martin's Corner is highly recommended.

Where: 69, Binwaddo, Betalbatim, Goa

When: 11:30 am-4 pm, 6:30-11:30 pm

The Farmhouse Bar and Bistro

The restaurant serves local specialities in a rustic location with a lake, covered open-air seating, and live music. The place serves delicious North Indian, Chinese, Continental, and Goan cuisines. Some mouth-watering items on their menu include the deep-fried calamari rings and pork chops. The restaurant also offers its guests the opportunity to fish in their nearby pond and turn it into a delicious meal. The place is perfect for dinner with candescent lanterns. Reservations are required.

Where: Varca - Margao Rd, Benaulim, Goa

When: 12:30-3:30 pm, 7:30-11:30 pm (Monday closed)

Fish Ka Bar & Restaurant

This place is a small and modest-looking restaurant but serves some amazing food. The place has a relaxed and casual vibe and also offers outdoor seating. The menu includes seafood and Goan, Chinese, North Indian, and Continental cuisines. Enjoy their shrimp in a special creamy sauce and pork ribs.

Where: Pockvaddo, Betalbatim, Goa

When: 11 am-11 pm

Star Light

This is a hidden gem, located in Assolna on the riverfront and known for its seafood, steaks, and Goan dishes like Pork Vindaloo served at reasonable prices. The place also serves vegetarian dishes and has live music. Star Light is a family restaurant and has a good overall ambience.

Where: Assolna - Cuncolim Rd, Tariwaddo, Assolna, Goa

When: 12-4 pm, 7-11:30 pm

Panjim/Panaji

Hospedaria Venite Restaurant & Bar

This Goan joint has been around since 1955. Nestled in an old Portuguese house, Venite has a charming decor with little balconies lit up with dim lights. Delicious food on their menu includes mushroom pepper fry, finely cut french fries, and delicately spiced veggie vindaloo curry. A must-try in drinks is their coconut coffee liqueur with a kick of cinnamon. For dessert, enjoy their sinful banana-caramel-ice cream combination.

Where: Rua 31 de Janeiro, Near Head Post Office, Altinho, Panaji, Goa

When: 9 am-10:30 pm (Tuesday closed)

Mum's Kitchen

Mum's Kitchen is a bright, homey restaurant with an emphasis on traditional, down-home Goan offerings. They serve delicious Goan seafood and their menu is compiled using traditional recipes from mothers around Goa. Popular dishes include prawn peri peri, pork sorpotel, prawn balchao, and Goan prawn curry. The ambience and decor are quirky with dim lanterns, perfect for evenings. They also serve a variety of fresh cocktails with unique flavours.

Where: 854, Martins Building, Dayanand Bandodkar Street, Near Panaji, Goa

When: 12 pm-10 pm

Bhatti Village Family Bar & Restaurant

A Goan family-run restaurant, this gem is a cosy place hidden away in the narrow by-lanes of Nerul village, near Panjim. The seafood here is delicious and the place also serves delicious vegetarian food as well -- mixed veg xacuti, tender coconut chilly fry, mushroom rawa fry, kidney beans curry, and baby corn curry.

Where: Bhatti Waddo, Nerul, Goa

When: 12-3 pm, 7-11 pm

Next time you go to Goa, do not forget to explore these fantastic hidden gems!