High Blood Pressure? This Spinach And Banana Smoothie May Help Keep Your BP In Check

High blood pressure is one of the most common cardiovascular ailments around the world. It is a condition characterised by raised blood pressure levels, and it is caused when the force of blood against your artery was very high. If left uncontrolled, this elevated blood pressure may even lead to a stroke. High blood pressure patients should not ignore any symptoms associated with the condition. You must also seek medical help if your blood pressure is consistently over 120/80 mmHg. Your diet plays a crucial role in managing high blood pressure symptoms; people with high BP are often told not to consume very salty or fried food. Sodium tends to upset the water balance of the body, it exerts extra pressure on blood vessels, which restricts smooth blood flow and cause a spike in your blood pressure.





You should include foods that are rich in potassium instead. Potassium helps negate the ill-effects of sodium. It helps you push out extra sodium through urine. Among fruits, banana is said to be profusely loaded with potassium. Did you know hundred grams of banana contains 358 mg potassium?! Similarly, among vegetables you could stock up on spinach. These leafy greens also make up for a treasure trove of potassium. Hundred grams of spinach contains 558 mg of potassium! Additionally, spinach is also good for your overall heart health. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "spinach contains more than a dozen different antioxidant flavonoid compounds that have anti-inflammation properties that protect against heart disease and help to neutralize the free radicals that compromise the immune system and are linked to cancer."

Fusing these two ingredients, may give your heart a wonder boost. One great way to yield the benefits of both spinach and banana is by blending in a smoothie. We have a delish recipe that is sure to leave you slurping.







Step-By-Step Recipe Of Spinach And Banana Smoothie:







Ingredients





2 peeled bananas





1 small cup of spinach leaves





3 tablespoon of orange juice







Method:





1. Blend the bananas and orange juice in blender until they are smooth.





2. Add the spinach to the blend and mix again.





3. If you think the smoothie is too thick for your liking, put some water and blend again.





4. Serve the smoothie. If you want, you can top it with some flaxseeds, chia or pumpkin seeds.







Include the smoothie in your diet and let us know how you like its impact in the comments section below.















