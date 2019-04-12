High-Fat Low-Carb Breakfast May Prevent Sugar Spikes For Entire Day In Type-2 Diabetes Patients: Study

Type-2 diabetes is a condition that affects the body's capacity to process blood glucose. In this condition, the body either doesn't produce enough insulin, or becomes insulin resistant. The condition affects millions of people around the globe. Type-2 diabetes can be controlled through medication, insulin therapy, exercise and diet. A new study has indicated the importance of eating a healthy breakfast. The study said that people with Type-2 diabetes may benefit from consuming a high-fat low-carb breakfast. This type of breakfast may help regulate blood sugar levels throughout the day, in patients of the condition, said the study.





The study titled, "Restricting carbohydrates at breakfast is sufficient to reduce 24-hour exposure to postprandial hyperglycemia and improve glycemic variability" was published in the American Journal Of Clinical Nutrition. The study was conducted by Associate Professor Jonathan Little, who teaches in UBC Okanagan's School of Health and Exercise Sciences and a report on the results appeared online on the University website. In this report, Little says that typical American breakfast foods like cereal, oatmeal, toast and fruits are all rich in carbohydrates and Type-2 diabetes patients tend to have a pronounced insulin resistance in the morning. These two factors combined, says Little, result in a hug sugar spike in patients post breakfast. He said that breakfast is considered the 'problem meal' among Type-2 diabetes patients as it produces the largest sugar spike.

The study concluded that limiting the intake of carbohydrates to less than 10 per cent, during breakfast could prevent the sugar spike in patients post breakfast. Moreover, the effect of this high-fat low-carb breakfast was enough to last the entire day. It was found to lower overall glucose exposure and improve the stability of glucose levels over the next 24 hours. Little said that excessive swings in blood glucose levels was damaging to the kidneys, blood vessels and eyes and that targeting breakfast meals was an easy and practical way of large morning glucose spikes and associated complications.







