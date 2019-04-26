High-Protein Diet: 5 Easy Tips For Beginners To Make Breakfast Protein-Rich

Many experts recommend making the breakfast low on fat and high on protein

Breakfast is considered to be the most important meal of the day. After an eight hour long sleep, your body needs some fuelling to get started, and breakfast serves that purpose. What you eat for your breakfast plays a huge role in your digestion and metabolism. It is also said that what we eat for breakfast gets metabolised quickly as our metabolism is the fastest during that time. Which is why, many experts recommend making the breakfast low on fat and high on protein. Protein helps keep you satiated for long. Protein also helps regulate the hunger hormone ghrelin that helps keep a check on cravings.





If you are planning to switch to a high-protein diet, here are some pointers that may help you make your breakfast protein-rich.







1. Don't shy away from dairy: Unless you are intolerant towards dairy, you can make your breakfast dairy-rich. But choose well when it comes to dairy and maintain portion control. Taking in too much of dairy can cause problem in digestion. Milk and cheese are good sources of protein that you can add to your breakfast. Butter and mayonnaise are full of saturated fats; therefore, it is a good idea to give them a skip. If you are a vegan, you can go for non-dairy substitutes like tofu and soy milk.





2. Indulge in a nutty affair: In addition to being a rich source of heart and brain-friendly omega- 3 fatty acids, nuts like almonds and walnuts are good sources of protein too. You can munch on a handful of these every day. You can also mix some seeds like flaxseeds, chia seeds and pumpkin seeds with these nuts as they are also considered to be one of the best sources of plant-based protein.

3. Have lots of eggs: Egg whites are an excellent source of protein too. In fact, eggs are dubbed as the best bio-available source of protein. Most of its protein is concentrated in the egg whites; however, you need not toss away the yolks all the time. Egg yolks are a good source of vitamin D and choline. Learn the art of balancing. If you are making an omelette of 3-4 egg whites, it is okay to whip one yolk along too.





4. Do not forget your healthy carbs: Carbohydrates are an essential macro-nutrient, and ruling them out of your diet would be a big blunder. While you are making your protein-rich breakfast, do not forget to add low-carb foods too. Choose good carbs like whole grain breads and pair them with eggs. They are full of fibre. Fibre takes longest to digest and hence promotes a feeling of fullness.





5. Look for wholesome options: If you do not have much time at hand and are looking for something super wholesome and protein-rich, you can always go for a bowl of oatmeal. Oats are a good source of both fibre and protein. You can make your oatmeal even more protein-dense by adding to it a generous amount of milk, nuts and fruits. Some people also like adding eggs to their oatmeal.





Try these tips and let us know how they help you in your high-protein diet.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









