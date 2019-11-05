High-Protein Diet: Drink This Winter Smoothie To Keep Extra Kilos At Bay This Season

Both guava and carrots are enriched with good quality fibre

Highlights Protein is a crucial component for weight loss

Winter indulgence often leads to weight gain

Protein helps inducing the feeling of fullness

It's time to bid farewell to sharbats and sorbets and welcome all things warm and wintery. Winters are also typically associated with a slight weight gain. In winters, our metabolism tends to get sluggish, due to which it becomes slightly difficult for us to lose weight. However, that does not mean you sit back and try to hide all the weight beneath baggy sweatshirts. There are enough winter vegetables, grains and cereals that could assist your weight loss diet. Smoothies are an ideal choice for those looking for quick and yummy ideas to keep untimely hunger pangs at bay. Smoothies have been an integral part of your summer diet, but now it is time to modify some ingredients and embrace the season that is upon us. As we mentioned earlier, winter comes loaded with many power-packed ingredients; some of them can be a part of your diet-friendly winter smoothies too.





(Also Read: Winter Diet Tips: Give Beetroot A Delicious Spin With This Delightful Soup Recipe)





This winter smoothie is made with the goodness of guava, carrot, flaxseeds and milk. Guava is a winter fruit that has a mildly sweet flavour. Both guava and carrots are enriched with good quality fibre that helps ease digestion and also aid weight loss. Fibre helps keep you away from bingeing. Since it keeps you full for so long, you do not feel like munching onto anything soon after. Guava also has a low GI index; it helps gradual release of sugar in the bloodstream, which further keeps your blood sugar stable. It is also a low-carb fruit; several studies have suggested that low-carb diet may help promote weight loss too.

(Also Read: Weight Loss Tips: How To Include More Carrots In Your Winter Diet)





This winter smoothie is made with the goodness of guava, carrot, flaxseeds and milk







The recipe also makes use of flaxseeds. Flaxseeds are an incredible source of plant-based protein. Did you know that 100 grams of flaxseeds contain 18 grams of protein? Protein is also a crucial component of a weight loss diet.





Here's how you can make the guava-flax smoothie at home:

Ingredients:





1 bowl of cut guava





1 teaspoon flaxseeds





Half a carrot





1 cup of milk/coconut milk (for vegans)





Method:





1. In a blender or a food processor, add milk followed by guava, carrot and flaxseeds. Give it a good blend. Since it is a winter smoothie, you can do away with ice cubes. Blend until smooth.





2. Strain in a glass and drink.





Try making this recipe at home today, and let us know how you enjoyed it in the comments section below.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



