Weight Loss Tips: How To Include More Carrots In Your Winter Diet

Condensed vapours settled on windows, nip in the air and a sheath of fog everywhere you go - winters are almost around the corner, and we are ecstatic to say the least. Excited for all things warm and comforting, we already have our winter bucket list in place, and desserts form a crucial part of it. In fact, the moment we said desserts we are sure a lot of you conjured an image of hot gajar ka halwa too. Carrots are an intrinsic part of Indian winters. Desi gajar makes for an excellent halwa ingredient, they can also be part of your healthy preparations this season. Carrots are packed with health benefits. They are rich in beta-carotene and lutein that help improve eye health and immunity. Carrots also comprise silicon, the beauty mineral that helps promote healthy skin and nails. Carrots are also incredible for your heart health as they help lower LDL or bad cholesterol levels. They are especially beneficial for those who want to lose weight.





Carrots For Weight Loss

Carrots are low in calories and low in carbohydrates that may help assist healthy weight loss according to many experts. Carrots are also a rich source of fibre, which helps ease digestion. In addition to that, fibres also take a while to digest. Since they are there in your system for so long, you feel pretty full and refrain from tucking into anything fried or fattening.

Here are healthy ways in which you can include carrots in your winter diet:





1. Soup: Puree fresh carrots and blend them in warm and hearty soups. Carrot soups tempered with some herbs may help soothe an upset stomach and make for a nice supper idea. Soups fill you up, and since the water content in soup is so high, you need not worry about calories too.





Weight Loss Tips: Puree fresh carrots and blend them in warm and hearty soups.



2. Smoothies: Thick and slushy smoothies may also speed up your weight loss efforts this season. Blend some carrots, apples and beetroot together until smooth.





3. Salads: Carrots are an excellent salad ingredient. They are crunchy, mildly sweet. You can shred it or slice it in thin sticks, it's your call. Here's a recipe that you can try.





4. Carrot sticks and hummus: Carrot sticks and hummus is another low-carb snack idea you can consider. It is super yummy, efficient and easy to make too!





5. Use the carrot tops: Do not toss away the greens on top of your carrots. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, they are rich in protein, minerals and vitamins. You can use them to brew yourself hot tea.

Try these ways to include carrots in your diet and say goodbye to winter weight.







