We all have a habit of buying vegetables in bulk. After all, who will constantly run to the markets for small ingredients or vegetables. But once these vegetables start to get old, we quickly try to whip up some sabzis, dal or gravies out of it. While it may not be possible to turn everything into a sabzi, today we bring you just the recipe of a Navratan Tikki that will make use of all your leftover vegetables and give you a good amount of nutrition as well. This Navratan Tikki is high in protein and has a lip-smacking taste to it. Pair it with a yummy chutney or dip to enjoy.





These tikkis are filled with spices and nuts and are best for the time when unexpected guests arrive. The rich and flavorful taste of this Navratan Tikki only takes 30 minutes to cook. And since it is loaded with vegetables like carrots, spinach, green beans, potato and many more- this Tikki surely has a delightful taste. So, without waiting any further, let us check out the recipe of Navratan Tikki.

Here Is The Recipe Of Navratan Tikki | Navratan Tikki Recipe

First, coarsely chop all the leftover vegetable vegetables and set them aside. Next, fry the potatoes until golden brown. Now heat up oil in medium size pan, add cumin and ginger, saute for two minutes. Add fried potatoes and cook further for 5-8 minutes.

Remove from heat and mince together with vegetables.





Add the rest of the spices, dry nuts and check for binding. Roll the dough into a small Tikkis and shallow fry until crisp and serve along with mint chutney.





For the full recipe of Navratan Tikkis, click here.





Make these yummy and nutritious Navratan Tikkis, and let us know how you liked them.



