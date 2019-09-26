Healthy Recipe: Homemade Healthy Raw Banana Patty Recipe (Watch)

Raw Banana Patty Recipe Video

Whether you are looking for a healthy snacking option to avoid adding extra calories or bored of having the regular aloo patty, we have an interesting snacking option to satisfy your taste buds - it's raw banana patties! Bananas have been an intrinsic part of various dishes across the country, and there a plenty of reasons why! Right from their delicious flavour to their health benefiting properties, bananas are very popular and give us some really scrumptious dishes. Bananas come loaded with many nutrients like vitamins, calcium, fibre and a lot more that is known to keep us healthy and fit.





The best thing about green bananas or raw bananas is that they have a long shelf life and you can easily store them without refrigerating them. For this recipe, make sure you buy the ones with fresh, green peel and not the ones that are yellowish. If you do not want your bananas to ripe quickly, follow these easy steps to avoid ripening of bananas.





Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Prevent Tikki From Falling Apart





The recipe of raw banana patty is shared by famous YouTube chef Ananya Banerjee on her channel 'Chef Ananya Banerjee'. She has given step-by-step recipe instructions on how to make raw banana patty at home. The best part about this recipe is that these patties are not deep-fried; in fact, Chef Ananya has sauteed the patties in a pan. You may use olive oil for roasting these patties. So without further ado, let's try making raw banana patty at home.

Watch: Raw Banana Patty Recipe Video









