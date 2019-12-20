This Chole Chaat Is One Desi And Delightful Snack You May Add To Your Diet

Handful of boiled chickpeas can create magic in any avatar.

Highlights Chickpea is an incredible source of protein

Protein helps regulate hunger hormone ghrelin

Protein induces the feeling of fullness

If you are new to cooking, the range of ingredients in your kitchen pantry may leave you overwhelmed at times. But guess what, there are plenty of ingredients in there that you can always rely on if you want something delish and wholesome. Chhole, or chickpea, is one such ingredient that you can use to make a bevy of dishes. From hummus to salad, to chole ki sabzi and to chaat, a handful of chickpeas can create magic in any avatar. Chickpea is also replete with many antioxidants and minerals. Chhole is also packed with protein. It is, in fact, one of the best sources of plant-based protein. Vegetarians often find it hard to find enough good quality source of protein; for them, this delish chhole chaat may prove to be of immense benefit.





(Also Read: Start Your Morning Right With These 6 High Protein Breakfast Ideas)





Protein tends to make you full. If you are well-satiated, you are less likely to munch into anything fried and fattening. This is why nutritionists often advise you to add enough protein to your diet. This chhole chaat recipe by famous blogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain was posted on the YouTube Channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. The spicy medley of boiled kabuli chana, potato, besan, ginger, black salt, black pepper, roasted cumin, green chillies, garam masala and lemon juice, is served in the middle lettuce leaves for you to enjoy it like a taco. The crunch of romaine lettuce complements the mushy-mix of chole. Here's the recipe of the innovative chaat, let us know how you like it.

(Also Read: High Protein Diet: Move Over Anda Bhurji, Try This Protein-Rich Spicy Soya Bhurji)





Watch: Chole Chaat Recipe Video:













