High-Protein Breakfast: This Oatmeal Porridge With Fried Egg Is The Perfect Combo Of Taste And Health

High-Protein Diet

With rigorous lifestyles, long working hours and absolutely no physical exercise, all of us are slowly dwelling towards various life-threatening illnesses that are tough to combat. Therefore, there is a shift in focus to what we are consuming on daily basis and how much. Breakfast is said to be one of the most important parts of our diet since it reenergises or fuels our body for the rest of the day, after a long haul of the night. It literally breaks-the-fast post last night's dinner. Hence, it is suggested to have a heavy, protein-rich meal in the morning that would help release energy inside the body.





A wholesome, protein-rich breakfast is the fuel for the rest of the day.

While there is no single formula for a healthy breakfast that would work for everyone, all experts agree on the thumb rule that it must be a balanced and nutritious one. A high-power breakfast with good balance of all macronutrients would always be a better option to energise the body instead of greasy, oily food that might make you sluggish right in the morning. Protein-rich breakfast has more benefits than you can imagine; proteins in breakfast would help induce the feeling of fullness, further preventing you from inching towards untimely meals post that and hence aids in weight loss too.

Let's look at why proteins are essential to us:

1. Proteins are the building blocks of our body that play a major role in overall growth and development of our body.





2. Protein is relevant to maintain a healthy muscle mass. It is made of nitrogen, oxygen, carbon and hydrogen from which a sufficient amount of protein will put the body in a positive nitrogen balance that allows the body to build and repair muscles.





3. Proteins also help strengthen the immune system.





There are multiple high-protein foods that you can add to your morning meal to reap on its many benefits but oats and eggs might top it all. Oats are not just high in protein but are also a good source of fibre that helps in easy digestion. While eggs are the best source of protein, they also boast of potassium, magnesium, riboflavin and Vitamin A. Therefore, a combination of oats and eggs is just the perfect breakfast you can prepare to kick-start your mornings.





Here we have a delicious recipe of oatmeal porridge with fried egg that is simply the perfect source of protein necessary for our morning fix. Packed with the goodness of veggies such as bell pepper, zucchini and cherry tomatoes, it comes with a punch of spices like mustard seeds, curry leaves, pepper and salt tossed together with roasted oats. This interesting porridge recipe is topped with fried egg on top right before serving! This is a super interesting way to have best of both oatmeal and egg in one dish, and no, it won't take a lot of time and effort too. Find the recipe of oatmeal porridge with fried egg here.





