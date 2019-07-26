High Protein Diet: Include These Vegetarian High Protein Foods In Your Breakfast For Speedy Weight Loss

Breakfast is often dubbed as the most important meal of the day.

Breakfast is often dubbed as the most important meal of the day. It fuels your body after eight hours of sleep, preps you up for the day and kick-start your metabolism. According to nutritionists and experts you should take plenty of protein in your breakfast. It helps fill you up; when you feel full you naturally eat in a controlled way. If you eat in controlled portions, you are much less likely to lose weight faster. If you are a vegetarian and are scouting for ideas, we are here to help.







Here Are Some Vegetarian High Protein Foods That You Can Add To Your Breakfast

1. Almonds





Almonds, in addition to being an excellent source of heart-friendly omega-3 fatty acids, are also a decent source of protein. You can munch into a handful of them daily; make sure you soak them in water first to yield maximum benefits. You can also top your cereal bowls and oatmeal with eggs.





(Also Read: Calories In Almonds - All You Need To Know About Almonds And Their Benefits)





Almonds are an excellent source of heart-friendly omega-3 fatty acids

2. Flaxseeds





Flaxseeds are touted to be one of the best sources of plant-based proteins. Hundred grams of these nutty and crunchy seeds contain 18 grams of protein. You can mix the seeds with couple of other nuts and seeds like chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, almond and walnuts, and have your own breakfast granola.





(Also Read: 5 Yummy Ways To Add Flaxseeds To Your Diet)





Flaxseeds are touted to be one of the best sources of plant-based proteins

3. Oats





Oats are rich in both protein and fibre. Fibre takes the longest to digest and since it stays in your system for so long, you do not feel like bingeing into something fattening or sugary soon after. Oats are incredibly versatile. Here are many interesting ways in which you can cook oats.





(Also Read: How to Eat Oats for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner)





4. Moong Dal





Surprised? Don't be. This desi superfood can be included in your breakfast too. You can use the pulse to whip yourself some loaded moong dal chila or moong dal sprouts. Here's a sumptuous recipe of moong dal chila you are sure to enjoy.





This desi superfood can be included in your breakfast too.

5. Yogurt





Yogurt, being a dairy item, is teeming with calcium and protein. If the plain taste of yogurt is getting too monotonous for you, you can top it up with some seeds, nuts and berries.





Yogurt, being a dairy item, is teeming with calcium and protein.







Start you day with these healthy and yummy delights and see its impact on your health yourself. For sustainable weight loss, you need to supplement a healthy diet with a dedicated workout regimen too. If you have any more suggestions to share, you can write to us in the comments section below.









