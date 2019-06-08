High Protein Diet: This Easy, Vegetarian Sandwich Is Ideal For Your High-Protein Breakfasts (See Video)

Highlights Breakfast is touted to be the most important meal of the day

Protein helps induce satiety

Protein also regulates hunger hormone ghrelin and curbs hunger pangs

It is often said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Yet, whenever we are running late we often give them a skip, or grab anything unhealthy that comes our way and gulp it down in no time. Breakfast is the first meal you have in the day after seven to eight hours of sleep. It is meant to fuel and energise your body. Breakfast helps kickstart your metabolism, shed lethargy and makes your brain active. Now, we do understand that you cannot cook up a storm every morning. Especially the kind of mornings where you are really pressed for time. But then who said simple breakfasts cannot be yummy? In fact sometimes, something as simple and delicious as a sandwich could turn out to be your early morning protein-fix.





(Also Read: 11 Best Indian Breakfast Recipes | Easy Indian Breakfast Recipes)







This toothsome spinach, corn and paneer sandwich by Mumbai based YouTuber Alpa Modi is sure to strike a chord with your little fussy eaters too. If you are thinking how to sneak paalak in their diet? Well this is one delicious way! For this recipe that she posted on her YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa', she has used some very basic ingredients like cottage cheese. Fresh cottage cheese is a very good source of protein. Protein helps build muscles and aid weight loss. The recipe also has some fresh spinach leaves, some boiled corns, capsicum,black pepper, some cream cheese spread and some mayonnaise. If you want to make your sandwich healthier you can cut back on mayonnaise a bit. While this recipe uses white breads, you can also use brown breads instead. They are much dense in fibre and low on simple carbs.

(Also Read: 6 Scrumptious Breakfast Ideas for Busy Mornings)





Here's the recipe of the delicious spinach, corn and paneer sandwich. Try the recipe and tell us how you liked it!





(Also Read: 4 Homemade Protein Shakes And Salads For Building Muscles And Weight Loss)



















